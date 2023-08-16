Our Paladar, Rochester's newest restaurant, will start cooking on Thursday

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s newest restaurant — Our Paladar — will open its doors and start cooking on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Chefs Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning announced on social media that their new restaurant at 20 Fourth St. SE will officially open at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Our Paladar is located in the more than 120-year-old Chicago Great Western railroad depot. That space has been empty since Chef Justin Schoville and Lindsay Zubay closed Porch Fried Chicken and its downstairs counterpart, Boxcar Hippie/Cellar, in 2021.

The menu features an array of “New American Cuisine” food with a focus on fresh and seasonal dishes made with locally raised ingredients. Our Paladar will also serve some favorites from t he duo’s former pop up menu like a croqueta as a nod to Diaz’s Cuban heritage and an anchovy pasta dish as well as others.

When asked to describe their food, Manning said they have a simple approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We think of it more as thoughtful dining with a focus on the quality of ingredients … just true and honest cooking,” said Manning. “People can rest assured that everything is made here. It's not bread frozen off a truck. It's bread that's made by hand. It's not dried pasta. It's pasta made here.”

Our Paladar will be the latest Rochester restaurant to open in recent months following on the heels of 507 (Pub)lic House , The Well and Marrow , which are all located nearby in the downtown core.

Diaz described downtown Rochester as the city’s restaurant hub and the depot building is “downtown adjacent.”

“It's encouraging to see other people take these chances and it makes us feel as if we're not alone. We're not blindly optimistic, but I think this will be a very big year for dining in Rochester,” he said.