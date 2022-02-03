Owner of new pet crematorium wants to help people say goodbye to their best friends

ROCHESTER — Saying a final goodbye to a pet is never easy.

Gilmore, a Rochester entrepreneur who goes by one name, knows that well.

When his dog, which he describes as his best friend, unexpectedly died, he looked up pet cremation businesses. Unfortunately, the service that he chose was not a reputable one and the grieving Gilmore ended up saying goodbye to his best friend on the tailgate of a sketchy truck as it started to rain.

“It was one of the worst experiences of my life,” he said. “I still regret that choice to this day.”

That horrible day inspired him to open his own business — Hānai Pet Cremation — to help others say goodbye to their dear pets.

Hānai is a Hawaiian term that refers to the adoption of a loved one, like a pet, into a family. This is a new venture for Gilmore, who is best known locally as a comedian. His previous titles also include US Marine, Sheriff’s Deputy and real estate developer.

Gilmore is transforming the former home of the Hog Thai restaurant at 3232 E. River Road NE into a place where pets and their owners can say goodbye and the remains are treated responsibly. Hog Thai closed in May and Gilmore acquired the building in July.

While COVID supply chain delays have slowed the process, the primary crematorium equipment was delivered this week. The hope is to have the facility, which will feature a quiet room for final farewells, open and operating this spring.

Hānai which can process animals of up to 500 pounds, will be able to accommodate pets of all sizes.

“From a goldfish to a llama, we can help people with their beloved animals,” said Gilmore.

The ashes of the pets will be presented to clients in a wooden urn of their choice.

