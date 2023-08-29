Discover Strength studio owner aims to introduce Rochester to a new fitness philosophy

ROCHESTER — Tanner Jensen hopes to start offering customized strength training in Rochester in November or December, once his new franchise Discover Strength studio is ready to open.

Construction is under way at Suite 110 of The Berkman tower at 217 14th Ave. SW. That is just across the street from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital. Discover Strength will occupy a 2,100-square-foot spot next to the Red Cow restaurant on the ground level of the Berkman.

Jensen, who is opening the studio with his business partner and father-in-law Bob Bunne, will be the general manager. He will work with clients along with one other exercise physiologist. Jensen previously managed Discover Strength’s Chanhassen studio for two years.

Discover Strength, founded in Minnesota in 2006, offers customized strength training in one-on-one sessions and very small group classes. They create 30-minute workout programs for clients to follow twice a week.

“What really makes Discover Strength different is the philosophy behind the actual workout itself. It is high intensity strength training,” explained Jensen. “All the scientific research in the exercise and fitness field has shown that strength training done correctly can give you all of the benefits of exercise that you desire in terms of getting stronger, building muscle, increasing flexibility and improving cardio. You can get all of those results with one hour a week.”

This opportunity arose when Discover Strength started franchising. The fitness firm has nine Minnesota locations with three more, including Rochester, listed as “Coming Soon” on its website. Future locations are in the pipeline for Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

Once he decided to launch his own location, Jensen decided Rochester was a good spot to base it. He grew up nearby in Lewiston and his wife’s family is from the LeRoy area.

“We decided as we're starting our own family to get a little closer to family,” he said. “Franchising allows me to continue to work for this company that I love working for and to spread the message of Discover Strength. I want to bring evidence-based exercise to Rochester and help make this community healthier.”

Discover Strength is the second tenant, following Red Cow, to occupy a spot in the Berkman’s 21,000-square feet of commercial space. The 14-story Berkman tower, which opened in 2020, features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel, and street-level commercial space.