Owners can't agree, so demolition of the former Michaels restaurant delayed until spring

ROCHESTER – Negotiations between Titan Development and the Pappas family have stalled the demolition of the former Micheals restaurant site in downtown Rochester until spring.

Titan Development & Investments , led by Andy Chafoulias, started demolition earlier this fall of five buildings that made up the former Michaels Restaurant at the corner of South Broadway and Center Street.

Since Michaels closed in 2014, the vision has always been that some sort of development will be built on that site. No specific plans have been publicly reported at this point.

Titan owns the buildings at 11, 13, 15 and 17 Broadway S. Those properties abut the Galleria at University Square mall, which is also owned by Titan.

The fifth building — 9 Broadway — is owned by PRE Holdings LLC. That property is next to the city-owned Center Street parking ramp that spans Center Street. PRE Holdings is owned by a group of Pappas family members, the family that owned and operated the legendary restaurant at that spot for 63 years. The family also owns the street-level parking lot next to the 9 Broadway building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the Titan filed to demolish its four buildings . Later, a separate demolition permit was filed by Titan for the 9 Broadway property.

Tom Hexum, who represents the Pappas family, explained that the demolition permit was given the green light with the expectation that Titan would sign a contract to address insurance and liabilities concerning the demolition. While Titan started demolition work on the buildings it owns, Hexum said no agreement on a contract involving the Pappas property was ever signed.

The Pappas family eventually decided to block the demolition of its part of the property. After a discussion of the situation, a letter signed by Don, George and Jim Pappas was sent to Titan.

“The group of owners reviewed your proposal. The consensus was to not continue with the demolition currently. The property owners would like an agreement with you to purchase the entire property,” stated the letter. “PRE feels unification of the two properties serves the Heart of the City theme and scale more appropriately. The demolition will need to be done at the buyer’s discretion and timeline of such a project.”

The former Michaels Restaurant building Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The upshot of the situation is that the demolition project is stalled until at least spring. Brian Moser of BuildCore, who is managing the demolition of the Titan buildings, said the city has extended Titan’s demolition permits to accommodate the delays.

Since the work is halted, Moser is reopening access to the Broadway sidewalk that has been closed for demolition until the project can resume.

“It’s unfortunate that this is occurring. We took all of the right steps in pulling required permits, proper insurance, having the right conversations and agreements in place,” wrote Chafoulias in a statement about the situation.

The Titan statement also quoted Moser as saying the delay is frustrating because it causes disruptions to neighboring businesses as well as street and sidewalk closures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the City of Rochester is wrapping work that it did to repair the Center Street ramp. Part of that project required the city to reach an agreement with PRE Holdings to access tension cables that extended from the second level of the ramp into the 9 Broadway building.

Hexum said the city has agreed to repair any damage that the building incurred during the work. He hopes to soon have the site ready to once again allow people who contract with him to park on the surface lot between 8 Broadway and Center Street.

The big unanswered question related to the project is what will come next after the demolition

Chafoulias isn’t discussing any specific details yet. However, he has previously pointed to his answer in a 2021 interview when asked about business opportunities in downtown Rochester, when he listed an urban grocery store, a pharmacy and student housing as needs for the area.

“With some luck, all of that could happen,” he said. “I’m ready to make a sizable investment. … I'm very hopeful that, in the coming months, we can work really well together to do something that's transformational once again in our city core, but it's going to take good cooperation from the city and DMC for this to become a reality.”