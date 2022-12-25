Owning Hay Creek Campground and Saloon is in the Brickzins' genes

HAY CREEK — One of the oldest standing buildings in Goodhue County is more popular today than when it was built in the late 1880s

Only 6-1/2 miles from downtown Red Wing, the structure serves as the office and saloon for the Hay Creek Campground.

Husband and wife Gareth and Jordan Brickzin took ownership of the Hay Creek Campground and Saloon in August 2020 and have enjoyed their first full year of non-COVID restrictions for the saloon.

Hay Creek Campground and Saloon had been under the ownership of the O’Neil family since 1977 until the Brickzin’s took over. This winter has been unlike the other two for the Brickzin’s as snowmobilers are coming into the saloon more often than they ever have before Christmas.

“We haven't had a winter like this since we bought the place,” said Jordan Brickzin. “We’re right next to a state forest and there's tons of trails that are snowmobile trails in the winter. So for them to even get out of the Red Wing area, they come to stop through here, pull in, have lunch and have a beer, and it’s been good to have them earlier this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Brickzin has spent the majority of her life in restaurants with one of her grandpas owning a bar and her parents owning Kelly’s in Red Wing and Kelly’s Lake House Bar and Grill in Lake City. Gareth Brickzin’s father owns two campsites just outside Hastings. With the history of their families' working backgrounds, taking on the ownership of Hay Creek Campgrounds and Saloon was a match made in heaven for the Brickzin’s.

Along with the snowmobile crowd this time of year, the campground hosts a couple of year-round residents.

“We do have a couple of sites that are open year-round. Right now we have a lot of workers traveling into the area, and they'll come and go. Most of them are either staying for construction work nearby or the nuclear power plant in Red Wing,” said Brickzin on current guests.

The newly renovated Hay Creek Saloon exterior stands out on a county road in Goodhue County on a freezing Friday on December 23, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

What draws in the driving crowd no matter the time of year is the food and the history of the saloon. While the exact datw the saloon was built has been lost to the mist of history, the Brickzins believe it was as early as 1887, and that the building spent time as a general store.

Today, the menu at the saloon features locally sourced food from farms along the Mississippi River in Dakota and Goodhue counties.

“We do our specials every week. A lot of people come to our ribs on Wednesday nights, and our fish fry on Friday nights. Our bison burgers, a lot of people really like those that come in and get those too,” said Brickzin.

One of the big changes for the Hay Creek Saloon was renovating the outside of the original general store. For 2023, the Brickzins hope hope to expand for additional campsites and to include at the saloon more live music not just for holiday weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but other times of the summer as well.

While Gareth and Jordan Brickzin work on continuing to amplify the camping and dining experience at Hay Creek in 2023, their four children will continue to help out on the side and argue over which of them will take over the restaurant from mom and dad someday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They're already coming and going here often, and everyone knows them around here. We have a 12-year-old. She loves to come in and do dishes. They're already talking about taking the place, and they're playfully fighting over it. But I love it down here for the experience and my family,” said Jordan Brickzin.