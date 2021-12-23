Trio of downtown Rochester apartment complexes sell for $7 million

Three Med City apartment buildings sold in two transactions for a combined $7.02 million earlier this month.

The 95-year-old Furlow Apartments and its younger sibling, Hamilton Apartments, located side-by-side at 508 Fourth St. SW were purchased by Rochester-based Hamilton Furlow Asset Management LLC on Dec. 16.

The sale of the Raymond Apartments at 23 7th Ave. SW were also part of the transaction. The 100-year-old building with 26 units, which was previously called the Irwin Apartments, was sold for $2 million on the same day.

It was purchased by Raymond Asset Management LLC with M2R2 LLC selling the property. M2R2 bought the complex in 2011 for $900,000.

Hamilton Furlow Asset and Raymond Asset are owned by Rochester Realtors and developers Nick and Dr. Elaine Stageberg. The Stagebergs’ Black Swan Living Property Management will manage all three apartment complexes.

The historic Furlow complex with 22 units and the 12-year-old Hamilton building with 25 units were sold by Furlow Apartments LLC, which is a group of investors that include Rochester developer Mac Hamiliton. He also leads Hamilton Real Estate with Jamey Shandley. Hamilton is also part of the investors that sold the Raymond building.

The Hamilton has owned the Furlow complex since 2008, when he purchased it for $705,000 from Neco LLC of Rochester. His development group built the Hamilton in 2009.

The Stagbergs have plans for their latest acquisitions.

“We will be completing extensive renovations to Furlow to bring it back to its original grandeur and expect to work on those over the next 12 to 18 months,” wrote Nick Stageberg this week. "The Furlow and the Raymond ... are really neat buildings with incredible original architecture. I wouldn't be surprised if Raymond had the first hot water heater of any apartment building in Rochester and it's still there--it's HUGE! Not operational, of course."

This the latest in a string of 2021 acquisitions and developments for the Stagebergs.

They purchased the 24-unit Uptown Landing complex at 621 First St. SW and the 11-unit Uptown Terrace apartment building in November. They acquired the 83-unit Nue 52 apartment complex at 6717 Gaillardia Drive NW in August.

The Stagebergs also broke ground in August to kick off the construction of the next 30 townhomes of their Stone Haven townhomes development in Byron.

