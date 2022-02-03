SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Pasquale's takes Italian flavors to 9 states

When olive oil was short, Pasquale Presa tapped his family roots to supply area stores.

Pasquales
Pasquale Presa is pictured with pasta and olive oil produced by his family in Italy which will be distributed throughout Hy-Vee's nine-state territory Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Pasquales in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 03, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Pasquale Presa recalls tossing rocks and playing in the shade of his family's centuries-old olive trees when he was a kid in Italy.

Decades later, as a chef, he sees the trees through new eyes.

“I spent all these years looking for quality, looking for good flavors,” he said. “And here it was in my backyard.”

Pasquales
Olive oil produced by Pasquale Presa and his family in Italy is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Pasquales in Rochester. The olive oil along with pasta will be distributed throughout Hy-Vee's nine-state territory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The flavors from Presa’s family’s yard are now heading to grocery stores in nine states.

Hy-Vee will distribute olive oil made from the olive trees he used to play beneath and pasta made from grains grown in fields where he used to run.

When Presa closed his southwest Rochester pizzeria to diners in 2020 as part of state-wide efforts to help slow spread of the COVID-19 virus, he turned to new ways to keep his business afloat.

Those innovations did more than keep Pasquale’s afloat. Pasquale’s pivot to retail has business soaring.

Presa’s first move was to distribute frozen, pre-made pizzas to area grocery stores.

Last spring, as retailers braced for a shortage in supplies on olive oil, officials at the Hy-Vee grocery chain asked if he had leads on reliable olive oil distributors.

They asked the right man.

Presa’s family owns a farm and olive grove in Italy. His brothers are the fifth generation to care for the olive grove in Grumo Appula in Bari, Italy. His brothers, mother and father harvest olives there and process them into cooking oil and stove fuel on site.

The ingredients? Olives.

“It’s clean label,” Presa said. “It’s what my family eats; it’s what I eat.”

Presa worked with U.S. Customs and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for permits and labeling. He received a shipment from Italy in November. Most of that has already sold, he said.

The next shipment of products is scheduled to arrive later this month. It also includes pasta made at his family’s estate.

IMG_1884.jpg
Vito Presa, Pasquale Presa's father, sits under a centuries-old olive tree growing in the Presas' family olive grove in Grumo Appula in Bari, Italy.
Contributed

This time, the goods will go to Hy-Vee’s distribution network and to shelves in stores throughout the nine-state region in which Hy-Vee operates.

Presa initially tested interest in retail sales of his food and products from Italy on the shelves in his own restaurant. He sold frozen or ready-to-cook pasta dishes and ready-to-eat Italian-American sides and charcuterie and desserts.

“I never thought our marketplace would do so well,” he said.

He credits interest in the retail offerings to people who want something authentic and good.

“People will pay more for quality if they know it’s consistent and always there,” he said. “That’s why we’re being selective with our products, because we want our products to reflect what we do.”

He said he’s seeing a transformation in Rochester.

“People are starting to truly indulge in quality products,” he said.

PHOTO-202.jpg
Nino Presa, Pasquale Presa's brother harvests olives from their family olive grove in Grumo Appula in Bari, Italy.
Contributed
PHOTO-202 (1).jpg
Nino Presa poses by an olive harvest at his family's olive grove in Grumo Appula in Bari, Italy. He's wearing a shirt promoting his brother pizzeria in Rochester, Minn., Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria. Pasquale Presa is importing olive oil harvested from his family's grove to sell in the U.S.
Contributed

