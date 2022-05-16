SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Patience is - wait for it - paramount

Columnist Harvey Mackay says good things come to those who understand "nemawashi."

Harvey Mackay column sig
Opinion by Harvey Mackay
May 16, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

There is a wonderful Japanese word, "nemawashi," whose rough translation is to "prepare the roots." Although the word was borrowed from famously patient Japanese gardeners, every Japanese businessperson understands its meaning.

A gardener would use the term "nemawashi" to describe the infinite and time-consuming pains he or she might take in preparation for transplanting a small tree. The whole process might take several years – the time necessary to "prepare the roots" so that the little tree can stand the shock of being uprooted.

The same care and patience are necessary in many complex business tasks – opening a new market, educating customers about additional uses for your products, even training your most promising young employees. Not everything important can be accomplished in a day, a month or even a year.

"Nemawashi" can be a valuable reminder that patience and care can accomplish things that sheer managerial drive cannot.

I'm not exactly a patient person. I'm more of the persuasionist that says, "I want patience ... AND I WANT IT RIGHT NOW." In fact, I once went in to have my patience tested and found out I'm negative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like any entrepreneur who is starting a business, you want it to grow as fast as possible. You have big dreams and want to realize them quickly. It was no different when I was building my envelope manufacturing company. However, it's important to avoid the "ready, fire, aim" process.

Jumping to hasty decisions is not good. A lack of patience can cloud judgment, diminish credibility and damage relationships. Impatience can make you look desperate.

And yet, current culture has programmed us to expect immediate results.

I learned that in order to establish patience, you have to create realistic expectations. Things seldom happen overnight. Often you need to take a slow, methodical approach to allow good things time to develop. The objective is to keep moving forward, and to acquire skills and knowledge as you progress.

Also Read
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Networking always works in helping build your business
Columnist Harvey Mackay says a good network is built through trial and error, and a lot of networking events.
May 09, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
When it comes to making connections, the eyes have it
People expect you to look them in the eyes, because if you don't, they think you are rude. Also, lean in and show that you are interested.
May 02, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
The power of persistence is key to success
Columnist Harvey Mackay says don't let the down times get you down; keep striving, and you're more likely to see positive results.
April 25, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay

Patience is a key element of success in the workplace, no matter what your role is. I understand the old adage that good things come to those who wait. That's why patience often leads to happiness.

Remember the marshmallow test, which was created by psychologist Walter Mischel. It is one of the most famous psychological experiments ever conducted. The test lets young children decide between an immediate reward (one marshmallow), or if they delay gratification, a larger reward (multiple marshmallows). Studies showed that children who were patient were much more successful later in life.

The wonderful thing about patience is that it goes a long way, and yet the more we use it, the more we have.

Patience also allows you to gather all the facts and make better decisions after seeing the big picture. Patience enables you to reach your goals by being consistent and persistent if you are dedicated and determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patient people don't allow their emotions to overwhelm them. They are in control and accept challenges without becoming rattled. Patience is waiting without worrying.

But there's another old saying that helps maintain a reasonable balance: "If you wait until it's perfect, you'll be waiting a long time." Remain alert and know when it is time to make a decision and move forward.

Perhaps you are familiar with the lessons in patience one learns in growing bamboo. One of my favorite stories is about a Chinese farmer who decided to plant bamboo seeds. He dug holes, planted the seeds and then marked their locations. He faithfully watered those seeds every day. After a year, nothing had sprouted. He kept at it for another year, but still no sign of life.

Another year of watering and tending the marked locations, but no results. By then his neighbors were starting to question his devotion to the bare soil. Yet he persisted.

So, for a fourth year, he watered and watched. But not even one of those seeds showed any promise. He refused to give up. And for a fifth year, he tended those seeds as though they were his family.

One day, as he was watering his little plot, he saw a green sprout peeping through. It seemed to grow right before his eyes. It grew and grew, and within six weeks, those sprouts had reached 90 feet tall. His bamboo forest had come to fruition, all because his patience paid off.

Mackay's Moral: A person without patience is like a car without brakes.

Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times best-seller "Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive." He can be reached at www.harveymackay.com , by emailing harvey@mackay.com or by writing him at MackayMitchell Envelope Co., 2100 Elm St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Related Topics: HARVEY MACKAY
What to read next
A female farmer in a stocking cap, flanked by her parents in their 70s, stand in their farm yard, flanked by her triplet daughters on a vintage school merry-go-round.
Business
Music master Anne Waltner comes home to partner in parents’ farm
Anne Waltner, Parker, South Dakota, left a full-time career as a concert pianist and educator to join her parents’ farming operation. Along the way she married, had triplet daughters and survived cancer. Of her journey and life, she says: “Can you think of anybody luckier than me?”
May 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Mikkel Pates
Man standing in barn with cows
Business
Drought forces dairy into difficult selloff decision, but farmer hopes to rebuild
Quaal Dairy in Otter Tail County sold off most of its herd in April. Vernon Quaal says the 2021 drought drastically cut into its feed supply and the rising prices for feed made maintaining the 300 cow herd unstainable. Quaal says many dairies are suffering. But he is determined to build back up, with a crop of bred heifers ready to calve in September.
May 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
May is the month to tackle issues relating to mental wellness in the workplace
Columnist Kristen Asleson says dealing with stress is an import job for employers looking to boost productivity as well as employee happiness.
May 14, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
A close-up of the Lund logo on a boat.
Members Only
Columns
McFeely: Fishing dreams begin in New York Mills as a roll of aluminum
Popular Lund boats made in New York Mills factory will be common on Minnesota lakes on fishing opener Saturday, May 14.
May 13, 2022 06:10 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely