Business

Patrick Sexton to lead Rochester Area Builders as the group's new director

The Rochester Area Builders Association announced the hiring of Patrick Sexton as the new executive director this week. He officially started the job on July 12, 2023.

spa-photo-2.jpg
Patrick Sexton.
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger
Today at 11:03 AM

ROCHESTER — Patrick Sexton is the new leader of the Rochester Area Builders Association, an active 70-year-old trade organization.

RAB announced the hiring of Sexton as the new executive director this week. He officially started the job on July 12, 2023.

He is based at the Rochester Area Builders offices at 108 Elton Hills Lane NW. The Southeast Minnesota Realtors are also housed in that complex.

Sexton is a well-known Rochester Realtor and former government affairs director for the Southeast Minnesota Realtors. He also has worked in media relations with Honeywell and the West Group.

“When choosing our next leader, we placed special focus on commitment to the community, experience in the legislative space, and ability to lead and connect,” stated RAD Board President Jason Scrimshaw in the announcement of Sexton’s hiring. “It was very clear to each of us that Patrick is the right person to spearhead this new chapter for Rochester Area Builders.”

He stepped into a position left vacant in June, when the Rochester Area Builders’ long-time leader, John Eischen, resigned to take a new job at Carpet One Rochester.

“This opportunity is an honor. Together with our members and the community, I am committed to advocating for the construction industry, building relationships with our supporters, and being a positive leader for our team,” stated Sexton in the press announcement.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
