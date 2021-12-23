Performance reviews should be regular, done well

Dear Dave — I have a question about how important performance evaluations are. At my company I receive a review every six months. My friends tell me they almost never receive performance reviews where they work, and they are happy about that because they say they indicate all of the things they are doing wrong. I never get anything out of the reviews I receive, and I think my manager just does them because she must. She acts bored and disinterested when she does them. How can I receive more value from them? — B

I have a quick response for you: if all managers were doing their jobs correctly, questions such as yours would never be asked. Also, it is sad that your friends do not get assessments of their work and how they can do their job better. Their managers are avoiding confrontations and are not doing their jobs.

Performance evaluations are designed to provide feedback to employees, to discuss personal employee goals, and provide an opportunity to identify any issues and concerns from both the manager and the employee.

Usually, salary increases are tied to performance evaluations so they can play a role with employee motivation. Ineffective workers should not get a raise and good workers should get a raise. In fact, ceaselessly ineffective workers either need additional training or be told “adios.”

In a perfect world, performance appraisals can be one of the greatest personnel management tools available, letting employees know how their contributions are making a difference, and what they can expect in the future. Also, reviews should be designed to initiate a true dialogue between the manager and employee to really discuss and explore conduct, contributions, things that need improvement, and resources the employee may need to be more effective.

Ideally, individual performance should be linked to company goals in some way. This means that the employee plays a vital role in helping the company hit targets. Reviews should include individual objectives that are attainable and not designed to never be hit. By aligning personal goals with department or company goals, employees should believe that they are doing important work that benefits their coworkers and the organization.

Unfortunately, performance reviews are rarely as effective as they should be – and the process often seems to be clumsy and rushed. For many big companies employee reviews may seem like nothing more than an annual appointment to find out what their new salary will be. However, reviews should be a forum to address not only performance success and improvement, but also issues of interest to the employee, such as growth desires and related training and experience needed.

A friend of mine says he worked for a company where his manager would randomly conduct employee “drive-by appraisals.” The manager would suddenly pounce on an employee – often within earshot of other employees (very embarrassing) – and verbally abuse the employee for a minute or two. The manager would then high tail it back to their office thinking they had done a good job of reviewing the employee. My friend also reported that his manager’s manager would do the same thing to the manager and, again, in front of other managers (also very embarrassing). Hmm… do I see a disturbing pattern here?

Here are some other tips for providing effective performance reviews:

One performance management writer recommends that managers should have “informal short talks” with employees once every few weeks – even a five-to-ten-minute conversation about how things are going. Managers should then hold quarterly discussions that are more organized and designed to probe deeper into an employees’ actual performance and how the manager can help develop them further. Finally, the manager should schedule a year-end review that is really a recap of how the employee is doing after using the quarterly review recommendations.

I have always believed that managers should not wait until “formal review time” to let the employees know how they are doing. Most certainly, by the time the year-end review happens, everything should have been discussed before. No surprises and Got-cha’s.

I also believe that performance reviews should simply be a focused conversation between the manager and the employee and, also, be forward thinking – what performance is working well and what needs to improve or change. Again, there should be no surprises if the manager is doing a good job throughout the year of providing continual feedback.

Finally, the review should be an assessment of job expectations, roles and responsibilities, and goal progress using evidence to support all management claims – and must never be an attack on the person or their personality. The manager should be prepared and should be straightforward, not confusing and robotic or putting the employee to sleep.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.