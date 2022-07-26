SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pick a card: New sports card and gaming shop in the pipeline for Rochester

Coulee Cards & Gaming is looking to open a Rochester store in a 1,600-square-foot space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. The shop will be located inside the mall’s atrium next to the entrance to HOM Furniture.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 26, 2022 03:39 PM
ROCHESTER — Med City sports card fans and fantasy card gamers will have a new place to buy and compete this fall.

Coulee Cards & Gaming is looking to open a Rochester store in a 1,600-square-foot space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center . The shop will be located inside the mall’s atrium next to the entrance to HOM Furniture .

This will be a second store for Coulee Cards & Gaming, which is owned by Kurt Lange. The original shop opened earlier this year in Onalaska, Wis., hence the business name. That region of southwest Wisconsin is called the coulee region.

Rochester Realtor Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate represented both the tenant and landlord in the transaction.

Rochester Store Manager Carter Johnson hopes to open the business in September. He believes it will have something for all kinds of fans and gamers.

“We have all of the major sports. We have baseball, basketball, football, hockey, WWE and racing cards,” he said. “If they make a card for a sport, we have it.”

The store also hosts online sport card "breaking" events. Breaking is when a shop buys a sealed box of sports cards and charges collectors for the opportunity to “buy in” and keep a selection of cards discovered in the box.

Fans can also expect an eclectic mix of sports memorabilia like signed jerseys and hats.

On the other side of the business, Johnson said Coulee Cards will have Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! game cards as well as Warhammer and Dungeon & Dragons game materials. The plan is to host different game nights at the store.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

