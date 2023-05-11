99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Plainview milk company fined $17,820 for violating environmental laws at Wabasha County facility

In addition to paying the $17,820 civil penalty, Plainview Milk has completed a series of corrective actions like revising reporting and response procedures and installing new equipment.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:27 AM

PLAINVIEW — According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency enforcement investigation, Plainview Milk Products Cooperative allowed milk-laden industrial wastewater to drain from its facility and into a nearby unnamed creek on two separate occasions in 2022. The creek drains directly to the North Fork of the Whitewater River, which is a designated trout stream.

The company failed to immediately report these releases to the Minnesota duty officer and the MPCA as required in its permit. The investigation also confirmed that the company had an inadequate system to monitor its wastewater flows, and between 2019 and 2022, more than 20% of its required monthly discharge monitoring reports were submitted late.

In addition to paying the $17,820 civil penalty, Plainview Milk has completed a series of corrective actions including:

  • Reviewing and revising release reporting and response procedures.
  • Reviewing and revising procedures that ensure pollution prevention equipment is operating effectively.
  • Installing new flow monitoring equipment.
  • Implementing a process to ensure reports are submitted on time.

MPCA rules and regulations are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities. When companies do not fully comply with regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment.
When calculating penalties, the MPCA takes into account how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment, and whether they were first-time or repeat violations. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.

