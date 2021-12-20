Plans percolating for new coffee shop in northeast Rochester

A new Med City coffee drive-thru is brewing on land in northeast Rochester in the shadow of Century High School.

Applications for a conditional use permit and a final plat were filed with the City of Rochester last week for the construction of a new Caribou Coffee Cabin on open land at 2228 Viola Road NE.

It will stand near the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive near the Rochester Fire Station 2. It will located near Wheelock Drive Northeast.

That will place it not far from the entrance of Century High School, which is on the northeast corner of that intersection.

The plans filed by Jon Fahning, the owner’s representative of Coffee Holdings, LLC, call for a 554-square-foot “drive thru-only concept with a seasonal outdoor patio” on a 0.7 acre parcel of land. Fahning is a developer based in Victoria, Minn.

The City of Rochester currently owns the land, but Fahning describes the application as part of “on-going communication and collaboration regarding the proposed acquisition and development of a portion of the land.”

The applications do not list a timeline for the sale of the land or for the construction of the coffee shop.

If the project goes as planned, this will be Caribou Coffee’s 14th location in Rochester.

