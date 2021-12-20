SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Plans percolating for new coffee shop in northeast Rochester

Applications for a conditional use permit and a final plat were filed with the City of Rochester last week for the construction of a new Caribou Coffee Cabin on open land at 2228 Viola Road NE. It will stand near the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive near Rochester Fire Station 2. That will place it not far from the entrance of Century High School, which is on the northeast corner of that intersection.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 20, 2021 04:01 PM
A new Med City coffee drive-thru is brewing on land in northeast Rochester in the shadow of Century High School.

Applications for a conditional use permit and a final plat were filed with the City of Rochester last week for the construction of a new Caribou Coffee Cabin on open land at 2228 Viola Road NE.

It will stand near the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive near the Rochester Fire Station 2. It will located near Wheelock Drive Northeast.

That will place it not far from the entrance of Century High School, which is on the northeast corner of that intersection.

The plans filed by Jon Fahning, the owner’s representative of Coffee Holdings, LLC, call for a 554-square-foot “drive thru-only concept with a seasonal outdoor patio” on a 0.7 acre parcel of land. Fahning is a developer based in Victoria, Minn.

The City of Rochester currently owns the land, but Fahning describes the application as part of “on-going communication and collaboration regarding the proposed acquisition and development of a portion of the land.”

The applications do not list a timeline for the sale of the land or for the construction of the coffee shop.

If the project goes as planned, this will be Caribou Coffee’s 14th location in Rochester.

caribouplan.jpg
Applications for a conditional use permit and a final plat were filed with the City of Rochester last week for the construction of a new Caribou Coffee Cabin on open land at 2228 Viola Road SE. It will stand near the southwest corner of Viola Road Southeast and East Circle Drive near Rochester Fire Station #2. That will place it not far from the entrance of Century High School, which is on the northeast corner of that intersection.
City of Rochester

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

