Pop's Art Theater owners prepare to bring indie films to Rochester

ROCHESTER — One more businesses just means more arts fun for Maggie Panetta and Nathaniel Nelson.

The couple recently took over the Gray Duck Theater with plans to reopen an independent movie theater called Pop's Art Theater, and the pair is simultaneously in the process of booking the music acts for the first half of the annual MidWest Music Fest in Winona, Minnesota.

At the same time, they’re running a retail store, a production company and helping book live music at multiple Southeast Minnesota venues.

Oh, and they’re getting married to each other in early April.

“When you put it that way, it kinda sounds like a lot, but it really isn’t,” Nelson said. “Most of what we’re doing has its own momentum right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two are opening Pop's Art Theater in the space formerly occupied by Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse.

“Our goals are to have diverse programming consistently, heavier advertising and more screenings,” Nelson said.

The two said they're confident Rochester can support a small, independent theater. The theater space currently has a capacity of 69 people.

“We know there's a demand,” he said. “Gray Duck proved there's one.”

Maggie Panetta, left, and Nathaniel Nelson walk through the former Gray Duck Theater space Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The couple are taking over the lease and running an independent movie theater there called Pop's Art Theater. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Nelson points to the the success Gray Duck had leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former owner Andy Smith worked to keep it operating through the pandemic but took on too much debt to keep the doors open, he said.

Nelson and Panetta said they plan to open in March with and event the weekend of the annual Academy Awards. The couple said running a small, independent movie theater is a fitting step in their continually evolving enterprises.

“We’ve split what we’ve done so much the last few years, it seems like a natural step to have our own venue,” Panetta said.

Their production and film company, Treedome, expanded into retail and booking. In late 2021, they moved Treedome from Winona to downtown Rochester .

ADVERTISEMENT

For Nelson, it’s not just a natural move forward, but returning to one of his original passions. He was the first student to graduate from Winona State University with a film degree. As a project toward the degree, he created a hypothetical business plan for a small, independent theater.

“It’s not coming out of the blue for me,” he said.

Nelson’s father helped create some concept art for the plan. However, as Nelson and Panetta grew their production and booking business, the idea was set aside.

“This was something that I'd not only shelved but written off as never happening,” Nelson said.

In 2022, while Nelson was working at the MidWest Music Festival, he received word his father, Matthew Nelson, had died unexpectedly at home at age 60.

A pop art self portrait of Matthew Nelson, father of Pop's Art Theater co-owner Nathaniel Nelson. Matthew Nelson's art and artistic style will be used to brand the new independent theater. Contributed

Earlier this year, when Smith approached the couple about taking over Gray Duck Theater, Nelson saw an opportunity to follow his passion and bring his dad’s artwork into it too.

Matthew Nelson had a passion for collecting and creating pop art. The theater name and branding will be based on Matthew Nelson’s art.

Nelson said he’s already planning some of the films he will screen at the theater. His father had designed promotional posters for some of those films, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panetta has also already contributed to the theater by designing and painting a movie themed mural on the theater’s west facing exterior wall.

Nelson said he plans to have screenings at least five days per week. The couple also said they plan to hold occasional live events at the space and make it available for rentals.

"Night at the Movies" mural by Maggie Panetta. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Nelson is already talking about running films with common themes for a week including screenings of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.

Few small independent theaters are in operation in the region, the couple said, adding that those other theaters will work to their advantage.

“We hope to be a destination,” Panetta said.