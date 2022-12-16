Popular amusements firm known for its pool leagues has new owner calling the shots

ROCHESTER — New owners are now calling the shots at the iconic Rochester company that is best known for its pool tables and other barroom amusements.

Bloomington-based Lieberman Companies/AAA Amusement purchased the 59-year-old D&R Star Amusements Inc. firm from the Hawkins family at the end of November.

D&R Star Amusements has a long history of providing and maintaining pool tables, dart boards, pinball machines, foosball tables and more to bars and restaurants in the region. D&R launched its pool competition league 46 years ago and it remains popular throughout southern Minnesota today.

The deal did not include the Family Fun Center at 2207 Seventh St. NW, which is still owned by the Hawkins family. The retail center sells pool tables, bar stools and other gear for home rec rooms.

“Lieberman Cos. is a fourth-generation family business and they're keeping the D&R Star name. Nothing's changing. They're staying right there with the same staff in the same offices,” said former D&R Star President Mike Hawkins, who has worked at the company since he was 10-years old. “The sale of the company to the Liebermans was really easy on my side, because they're a family-owned and operated business exactly like we are. It's awesome that they're the ones who have taken it over.”

The D&R Star pool league will continue and even grow, added Hawkins.

“They want to expand into the metro area and grow the league,” he said.

Hawkins explained that in the wake of some health issues and that the rest of his family are focusing on other area businesses, he decided it was time to simplify. That led to the sale to Leiberman/AAA Amusements.

Dick Hawkins , Mike’s father, signed the papers to form D&R Amusements on Nov. 24, 1963, the day that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. In 1974, the Hawkins family purchased Star Amusements in Austin and the company became D&R Star.

The company evolved again in late 2016, when Mike Hawkins sold his family’s long-time vending and coffee business to the North Carolina-based Canteen, a division of Compass Group North America.

“It has been our family's honor to grow and serve this community. I mean literally serve all the candy and the food and sodas and everything. The community has been good to us. We've helped it grow and we grew with it,” he said.

While the Hawkins family has sold off D&R Star, they do intend to continue to invest in Rochester and the surrounding area. Mike Hawkins said plan to continue to invest in real estate with the help of his son, A.J. Hawkins.