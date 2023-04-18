Popular Pescara restaurant to close in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — After 14 years of serving fresh seafood and other fine fare in downtown Rochester, Pescara is closing its doors in the former DoubleTree hotel soon-to-be freshman dorm.

Pescara, which the Nova Restaurant Group opened at 150 S. Broadway Ave. in 2009 , announced “with great emotion and disappointment” on Monday evening that it will be shutting down its popular kitchen for good on April 23, 2023.

“No doubt, the transition of the DoubleTree Hotel to student housing has changed the landscape of downtown,” according to the social media posting. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our current and former staff members who helped make Pescara an elite dining experience.”

It is unknown how many employees at work at Pescara or if they will be able to transfer to other Nova restaurants in Rochester and the Twin Cities.

This change follows the hotel closing its door to guests in October 2022 to clear the way for the University of Minnesota to lease floors three to 11 for $3.06 million annually from Andy Chafoulias’ Titan Development & Investments, which owns the property. Part of that deal required that Chafoulias make an estimated $7.63 million in renovations “to convert it from its current use as a hotel into a student housing and dining facility with ancillary recreational space.”

The lease starts in August 2023.

In the immediate aftermath of the UMR announcement, Titan’s leadership stressed that they valued the partnership with Nova. Nova, which is owned by Chef Scott Foster and Pat Woodring , also owns Chester's Kitchen & Bar and Terza in other nearby Titan properties.

“We would also like to thank the Chafoulias family, civic leaders and the Rochester community who have supported and helped in making Pescara a success for the last 14 years,” Nova added in its announcement on Monday.

The late Gus Chafoulias brought Nova to Rochester in 2008 with the opening of Chester’s in the Galleria Mall and soon followed by Pescara. Terza opened in 2015.