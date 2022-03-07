SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot

The new location of Optical Vision with Flair is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 07, 2022 05:12 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A popular downtown Rochester shop has shifted its flair back to First Avenue proper with a short move.

Linda Smith and her dog, Charlie, recently moved their Optical Vision with Flair store out of the Kahler Hotel complex and into a 1,000-square-foot spot at 114 First Ave. SW in the Odd Fellows Building .

“It's just a much better location. I mean, it's beautiful,” said Smith of the new location, which is about the same size as her previous one at 107 First St. SW.

She has operated Optical Vision with Flair in downtown for almost 20 years. The bulk of those years, it was on First Avenue in the spot now occupied by Dunkin Donuts . The store had to move a little bit south within the same complex in 2014 and followed by another move around the corner onto the former Hers store spot on the Peace Plaza in 2019.

“I did much more business on First Avenue, so I’m excited to be back,” said Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

When looking for a new spot, some people encouraged her to move out of downtown. However, that wasn’t an option for her.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Midwest waste hauler buys Stewartville facility for $1.75 million
LRS, a national waste hauler based in Morton Grove, Illinois, paid $1.75 million for a Stewartville facility at 943 Second Ave. NW on March 1. That is where Sunshine Sanitation is located.
March 05, 2022 05:52 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Med City funeral home to add reception hall for celebrations of life
Family-owned Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services is building a 7,648-square-foot reception hall on its campus in southeast Rochester.
March 03, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Local gene-editing startup working on treatments for dogs and people lands $330,000 grant
Life Engine Animal Health or LEAH Labs, led by CEO and co-founder Dr. Wes Wierson, has been awarded a $337,443 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Institute of Health.
March 02, 2022 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

“My customers are here,” she said. “I personally love downtown. I know it is changing a lot and a lot of people do not like change. I think, in the long run, it's going to be better.”

The new location of her store is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.

The Jewelry & Watch Doctor was based there for many years followed by Urban Sanctuary/The Nail Bar, Border State Bank and David Iver Jewelry Designs .

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYROCHESTERRETAIL
What to read next
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County seeking feedback related to race and racism study as public health issue
Feedback from the survey will be collected through the beginning of May 2022, and implementation planning for the final recommendations is expected fall 2022.
March 07, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Former City of Canton clerk sentenced on embezzlement, theft charges
Lolitta Marie Melander, 54, of Lanesboro, was sentenced by Judge Matthew Opat to up to 10 years of supervised probation, 120 days in jail and 50 hours of community service.
March 07, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Olmsted County woman possibly scammed out of $31,000
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies took a report of a scam on Saturday, March 5, 2022. It was not immediately known Monday morning if the woman's brokerage company was able to stop the transfer of funds.
March 07, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
mn gop candidates.jpg
Local
GOP governor forum to be held in Rochester Thursday
All the candidates will be there but one; nominee will face Walz.
March 07, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle