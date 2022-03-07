Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot

ROCHESTER — A popular downtown Rochester shop has shifted its flair back to First Avenue proper with a short move.

Linda Smith and her dog, Charlie, recently moved their Optical Vision with Flair store out of the Kahler Hotel complex and into a 1,000-square-foot spot at 114 First Ave. SW in the Odd Fellows Building .

“It's just a much better location. I mean, it's beautiful,” said Smith of the new location, which is about the same size as her previous one at 107 First St. SW.

She has operated Optical Vision with Flair in downtown for almost 20 years. The bulk of those years, it was on First Avenue in the spot now occupied by Dunkin Donuts . The store had to move a little bit south within the same complex in 2014 and followed by another move around the corner onto the former Hers store spot on the Peace Plaza in 2019.

“I did much more business on First Avenue, so I’m excited to be back,” said Smith.

When looking for a new spot, some people encouraged her to move out of downtown. However, that wasn’t an option for her.

“My customers are here,” she said. “I personally love downtown. I know it is changing a lot and a lot of people do not like change. I think, in the long run, it's going to be better.”

The new location of her store is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.

The Jewelry & Watch Doctor was based there for many years followed by Urban Sanctuary/The Nail Bar, Border State Bank and David Iver Jewelry Designs .

