Popus Popcorn opens giving extra flavor to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — In need of a quick snack while walking around downtown Rochester? The newest business to the scene may be the place for you as Popus Gourmet Popcorn opened on Monday after months of anticipation.

Owner D’Angelo Tines, a 2016 John Marshall High School graduate, is bringing a family-owned business into town with Popus. His cousin, Walter Dean, founder of Popus, had thoughts of expanding the business out of its home state of Illinois prior to Tines approaching him about opening its third location in Rochester.

“I just thought it made more sense to bring one to my hometown. I didn't want to bring it out here. I knew they (Walter Dean and co-founder Leanne Dean) were planning to expand, and they want to open a couple more locations next year. I convinced them let's get one in Rochester first before they started spreading out,” said Tines.

Expanding the company while also keeping it within the family is important to Dean. He said he values the attention to detail that his cousin puts into the work with all that encompasses making the best gourmet popcorn out there.

“D’Angelo’s attention to detail is very keen. He has got a lot of enthusiasm," Dean said. "He came out when he learned the product. He did his own research and came up with training, asking me about what's most important for the brand. Now that we carry that over into Rochester, it's gonna be fantastic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Popus Gourmet Popcorn owner D’Angelo Tines and founder Walter Dean on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What truly makes Popus a gourmet place is the freshness of the product. Popus makes all of its popcorn fresh daily and chooses up to 25 of its 50 flavors to have ready and available for purchase on a given day. All of the popcorn is non-GMO, gluten-free, non preservative and made through a commercial popcorn maker in the back of the shop.

That was one of the challenges with finding a location for the shop according to Tines. Popus is located at 25 Second Street SW in the former Essence Skin Clinic. Once Tines secured the space for lease, accommodating the space to fit the needs of making popcorn was the fun part of the project.

Popus Gourmet Popcorn on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“All this is new construction. We do everything, kitchen in the back and knock out a whole bunch of walls, all the plumbing and electricity is new," Tines said. "We actually have a vent on the other side of this awning that vents directly from the kitchen onto the street so people can smell the fresh popcorn.”

With up to 25 flavors to choose from on any given day at Popus, samples will always be out and available for people to try before they purchase a delicious snack for themselves. Some of the more unique flavors available at Popus include Sriracha, Fruit Explosion, Birthday Cake, and Simply Blazin’ among many more.

Customers test out flavors of popcorn at Popus Gourmet Popcorn on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We want people to get their taste buds on it to see if they liked it. You know if they feel like they might not like the birthday cake, they need a small bite of the caramel just to kind of test it out, but everything here is kind of a try before you buy anything,” said Tines.

With a grand opening ribbon cutting set for Friday, Nov. 18 alongside the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Tines is all but ready to share some of the best tasting flavors of popcorn with the city of Rochester. The only thing that Tines is waiting on to complete his popcorn shop fully is a coffee and hot chocolate machine, which he anticipates will be available by next week.

Popus is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Blazen” popcorn at Popus Gourmet Popcorn on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Popcorn on display at Popus Gourmet Popcorn on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Caramel popcorn at Popus Gourmet Popcorn on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin