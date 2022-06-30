Post Bulletin promotes longtime marketing professional to role of advertising director

ROCHESTER — Tessa Olive, a well-known name on the Post Bulletin sales team, is adding a new title to her office door — advertising director.

Olive, who joined the Post Bulletin in 2015 as the marketing director for Rochester Magazine, recently stepped into the new role as advertising director of all Rochester publications. She replaces Kati Cooley.

“I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships within our community. We have a great marketing team and helping local businesses grow and thrive through effective marketing strategies is what we do,” she said. “... And we love it.”

A lifelong resident of the area, Olive lives in Byron with her family.

She has been a Chamber Ambassador with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce for the past 14 years. Olive served on the Byron School Board for eight years, from 2012 to 2020.

Prior to her time at the Post Bulletin and Rochester Magazine, Olive worked in business development from 2012 to 2015 at St. Croix Hospice. She also served as the advertising director for Community Connection Media in Byron from 2006 to 2012.

Other recent Post Bulletin personnel notes:



Mark Wasson joined the staff as public safety reporter. He was formerly a reporter at the West Central Tribune, in Willmar, Minn. He replaces Emily Cutts.

Theo Tollefson fills a newly created position as a reporter on the business team. He will cover restaurants, retail and real estate, among other consumer topics. He was previously a reporter for the Hastings, Cottage Grove and Pierce County journals.

Two summer interns are working at the Post Bulletin this summer. Bella Carpentier, of the University of Minnesota, is interning as a reporter and Tucker Allen Covey, of Western Kentucky University, is a photography intern.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.