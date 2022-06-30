SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Post Bulletin promotes longtime marketing professional to role of advertising director

Tessa Olive, who joined the Post Bulletin in 2015 as the marketing director for Rochester Magazine, recently stepped into the leadership role for all of the PB's publications. She replaces Kati Cooley.

Tessa Olive
Tessa Olive.
Contributed / olivejuicestudios.com
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 30, 2022 02:48 PM
ROCHESTER — Tessa Olive, a well-known name on the Post Bulletin sales team, is adding a new title to her office door — advertising director.

Olive, who joined the Post Bulletin in 2015 as the marketing director for Rochester Magazine, recently stepped into the new role as advertising director of all Rochester publications. She replaces Kati Cooley.

“I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships within our community. We have a great marketing team and helping local businesses grow and thrive through effective marketing strategies is what we do,” she said. “... And we love it.”

A lifelong resident of the area, Olive lives in Byron with her family.

She has been a Chamber Ambassador with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce for the past 14 years. Olive served on the Byron School Board for eight years, from 2012 to 2020.

Prior to her time at the Post Bulletin and Rochester Magazine, Olive worked in business development from 2012 to 2015 at St. Croix Hospice. She also served as the advertising director for Community Connection Media in Byron from 2006 to 2012.

Other recent Post Bulletin personnel notes:

  • Mark Wasson joined the staff as public safety reporter. He was formerly a reporter at the West Central Tribune, in Willmar, Minn. He replaces Emily Cutts.
  • Theo Tollefson fills a newly created position as a reporter on the business team. He will cover restaurants, retail and real estate, among other consumer topics. He was previously a reporter for the Hastings, Cottage Grove and Pierce County journals.
  • Two summer interns are working at the Post Bulletin this summer. Bella Carpentier, of the University of Minnesota, is interning as a reporter and Tucker Allen Covey, of Western Kentucky University, is a photography intern.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
