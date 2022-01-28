SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Post Bulletin receives top honor at Minnesota Newspaper Association award ceremony

Among the highest honors, the Post Bulletin received the Vance Trophy. The award is named in honor of the Jim Vance family of Worthington, Minn., and is handed out to the top daily newspaper in the state.

0127222116_2.jpg
The Rochester Post Bulletin won the Vance Trophy in the Minnesota Newspaper Association's 2020-2021 Better Newspaper Contest.
Contributed
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 28, 2022 09:47 AM
The Post Bulletin was the recipient of two-dozen awards Thursday night, Jan. 27, 2022, including 12 first-place awards for its breaking news coverage, photography and articles.

The announcement came as part of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's annual awards recognizing the work of daily and weekly newspapers as well as news magazines across the state.

Among the highest honors, the Post Bulletin received the Vance Trophy. The award is named in honor of the Jim Vance family of Worthington, Minn., and is handed out to the top daily newspaper in the state. This is the eighth time the paper has received the award since its creation in 1985.

Post Bulletin Publisher Chris Blade said, "Being recognized by our peers as a leader in journalism is an honor and I am so proud of the work our team does on a daily basis to keep our community informed and connected through quality, local journalism. This is also a win for Forum Communications, who invest heavily in Rochester and the Post Bulletin."

The Post Bulletin earned a total of 12 first-place awards. Among those awards, the paper received a commendation for its local breaking news coverage of President Donald Trump's visit in October 2020.

The visit and its announcement unfolded over a number of days as locations changed, attendance limits were set and reset and masking requirements were debated during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The paper also received first-place for its use of photography as a whole, which the panel of peer judges noted was outstanding.

"The pictures really help to lead you in to read the articles," the judges noted.

Photojournalist Traci Westcott received three first-place awards — for her portfolio, a sports photograph and a photo story documenting a family's new chapter with a cross-country move and homeschooling.

Local government reporter Randy Petersen, general assignment reporter John Molseed, sports reporter Pat Ruff and health correspondent Paul John Scott all received first-place awards for their work in the 2020-2021 timeframe encompassed by the annual awards program.

The Post Bulletin's use of social media, helmed by Andrew Link and Erich Fischer, was also lauded by the judges.

Editor Jeff Pieters also received a first-place award for his column explaining the paper's ethics on why it did not run footage of man dangling over the railing of the bridge above U.S. Highway 52 near Apache Mall.

First place

  • Use of Photography as a Whole - Staff
  • Local Breaking News Coverage - Staff
  • Press Photographers Portfolio - Traci Westcott
  • Photo Story -Traci Westcott
  • Sports Photo - Traci Westcott
  • Government/Public Affairs Reporting - Randy Petersen
  • Arts & Entertainment Story - John Molseed
  • Human Interest Story - Paul John Scott
  • Sports Feature Story - Pat Ruff
  • Best Use of Social Media - Andrew Link & Erich Fisher
  • Explanation of Newspaper Operations or Newspaper Ethics - Jeff Pieters
  • Design Portfolio - Thayer Tessar

Second Place

  • Typography and Design - Staff
  • Photo Story - Traci Westcott
  • Best Use of Video - Traci Westcott
  • News Photo - Joe Ahlquist
  • Government/Public Affairs Reporting - Jordan Shearer, John Molseed & Matthew Stolle
  • Social Issues Story - Jeff Kiger
  • Sports Feature Story - Isaac Trotter

Third place

