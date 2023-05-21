Preston's Historic Jailhouse Inn comes with stories

PRESTON, Minn. — While working as "Sheriff" Tom and "Warden" Dorle, the Kaase couple enjoys serving the people they meet.

They aren’t working with inmates at a current jail, rather they run the Historic Jailhouse Inn in Preston, which originally served as the Fillmore County jail and courthouse between 1869 to 1970. When they started as the third owners of the inn five years ago, Tom served as the Fillmore County sheriff — a neat surprise to the guests. With the personality as “people people,” the Kaases conversations turn into community connections.

“People come from all over. They come to bike, they come to hike, they come to fish,” Dorle Kaase said. “Everybody’s story is different. We never know when they check in ‘What are you here for’ and it’s kind of our mission to get out of them what’s going on in their lives.”

Although people don’t want to spend a night in a current jail, they enjoy staying in the Historic Jailhouse Inn at 109 Houston St. NW, Preston. Between 12 guest rooms, people can stay in the processing room, cell block, drunk tank, courtroom and rooms where the former sheriff’s families lived.

When Tom was sheriff from 2014 to 2018, the expectations had changed, namely the sheriff no longer had to add coal to the furnace or live at the jail. Tom Kaase also ran in the 2018 and 2022 elections for sheriff and was a lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department. Tom and Dorle's son is a deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a personal connection and a professional connection. I remember the last two sheriffs that served there, Sheriff Haugerud and Sheriff Fann, and … Sheriff Fann was the one in there when I went there with my father to help deliver baked goods there,” Tom Kaase said. “Just knowing that (the sheriffs) did the same job I did in that building and with a lot less tools and technology and training.”

At the Jailhouse Inn, Dorle is the “lights police.” She makes sure the unoccupied rooms and hallway lights are regularly turned off. She’s also the cook, cleaner and co-historian. Tom is the maintenance worker, storyteller and driver. The two run the inn on their own from May to November with Dorle also working as a nurse and Tom as a truck driver.

The Rose Room and Sun Room are named after former Fillmore County Sheriffs Ole Allen and Samuel A. Langum at the Historic Jailhouse Inn in Preston as pictured on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Each guest room honors a former Fillmore County sheriff, from Sheriff H. C. Gullickson to Sheriff Carl Fann. The sheriff’s family would also live at the jail with secure doors separating the family and inmate spaces. The sheriff’s wife would cook for the family and inmates. Today, the kitchen is where inn guests “make themselves to home,” Dorle Kaase said.

“We love it when people come and tell us stories of what Preston was like in the '50s, '60s. Or what is like staying here back in the first couple years. We found the … first brochure … when it cost $29 to stay in a room and breakfast, you know, was a muffin and coffee,” Dorle Kaase said. “When this became a bed and breakfast in 1987, it was sold to the first couple, bed and breakfasts weren’t that common and Lanesboro wasn’t really a booming town. … It was hard to make a go of it in the late '80s.”

The previous owners did major renovations on the jailhouse that had sat empty for many years, though it was briefly a private residence and apartment. The “brilliant” idea of creating an inn, though, first interested the Kaases 30 years ago when they considered purchasing the building. By the time they bought it in 2018, it was a “fly by the seat of your pants” decision followed by a month of training from the Sathers, Dorle Kaase described.

Dorle and Tom Kaase thank Steven and Deb Niedfeldt and Marc and Jeanne Sather for their years creating the business. From repurposing cabinets to a dumbwaiter in the kitchen, Dorle Kaase said, “I’m glad they saved things.”

Dorle Kaase points through a former secure door, which separated the jail and residence spaces, at Historic Jailhouse Inn in Preston on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. “They remember being little girls and the jailer would open up this door and if the inmates were out of their cell and they were on that side then they would talk to them,” Kaase said of Sheriff Neil S. Haugerud’s daughters. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“They were wonderful. They turned it into the business that it is and we could just kind of attached onto their tail because a lot of guests when they were here are still coming back,” Dorle Kaase said.

“We were lucky to take what both those two families built, and we just hope that we’re building upon it and making things hopefully better,” Tom Kaase said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While boosting outdoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, the antiques throughout the interior spaces also share the Kaase’s family heirlooms. As full-time residents at the inn, Tom and Dorle Kaase work on a “lot of maintenance” in the 154-year-old building.

Their time talking with guests is their greatest opportunity while hosting and taking care of guests, Tom Kaase said. The history of the inn and nature activities draw guests to come, from wedding guests to knitting clubs, hunters and law enforcement officials.

Many guests share oral history, including a neighborhood kid who talked about deputy Walter Kruegel. Kruegel served with the sheriff’s office for four years and was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 10, 1954.

“How nice of a man, nice of a deputy he was, talked to him and just a good person,” Tom Kaase said of the guest’s description of Kruegel. “And unfortunately, he was killed in the line of duty.”

Fillmore County Sheriff Thomas Kaase lays a rose for fallen Fillmore County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Kruegel who was killed Nov. 10, 1954, during the Law Enforcement Memorial Program on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Previous sheriff’s families also point to the original features of the residence and jail, including secure doors that separated the spaces. The jail had two cell blocks for a total of 16 inmates and a ‘drunk tank’ for up to 10. The original cell doors can still close, though, guests are never locked in for the night. The second cell block had water damage and was converted into two guest rooms.

“They remember being little girls and the jailer would open up this door and if the inmates were out of their cell and they were on that side, then they would talk to them,” Dorle Kaase said of Sheriff Neil S. Haugerud’s daughters.

The former courtroom at the Historic Jailhouse Inn on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Preston. After the original courtroom, the room became the sheriff's office. "Sheriff Fann was the one in there when I went there with my father to help deliver baked goods there,” Tom Kaase said. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

A story Tom adds to the mix is the courtroom, where his family delivered baked goods to the then sheriff’s office. Three desks and a “megaphone” for the two-way radio system filled the room. Now, guests are welcomed with bread and water for their night’s stay.

From jailhouses converted to museums and offices, the Preston inn is one of a few inns in the country. The Italiente architecture and history associated with law in Fillmore County also places the inn on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s yet another reason people enjoy staying at the inn, Dorle Kaase said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re really promoting Preston history,” Dorle Kaase said.

As the history donations continue to pour in, Dorle Kaase said, “I keep finding things that have to be hung up.” Like a 1917 photo of the “First Call of Fillmore County,” the men called to fight in World War I. Another photo shows a group with confiscated liquor in 1924.

With a mission to preserve the building’s history and continue the inn’s legacy, the Kaases are determined in their community involvement and seeing the “revitalizing” of Preston.

“We want to see Preston grow,” Dorle Kaase said. “And it is, so that’s nice to see.”

Owners Dorle and Tom Kaase of the Historic Jailhouse Inn in Preston. The Kasses purchased the inn in 2018 when Tom was Fillmore County's sheriff. Contributed / Dorle Kaase

As one of the most popular guest rooms, the cell block once had up to eight inmates. “This is original to 1869. They took everything out, like all this steel was taken out sandblasted, repainted and put back in in the same footprint," explained Dorle Kaase. "There were eight inmates in here. There was a cell on this floor and then there was a cell upstairs, so there were 16 total.” Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The dining room at the Historic Jailhouse Inn in Preston. “People love (the scones), I think, because people don’t make them much at home,” Dorle Kaase said. “I also make my grandma’s cinnamon coffee cake one day or cinnamon rolls or muffins but the scones are probably the most popular.” Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin