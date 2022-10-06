Pulse Magazine - October 2022
Columnist Dave Conrad says any employee needs to know what is expected of them so they can measure their success.
Hefe Rojo and the original Newt’s in downtown Rochester will close for good this weekend. The owners say downtown has "never bounced back from COVID" and they will focus more on their other restaurants, which have recovered.
For years Rochester has been without an old school hot dog cart serving passerbyers on the street. That changes as today, Justin Shellhart launches his hot dog cart, Bunz & Wienerz.
Mayo Clinic announced to staff on Wednesday that all allied staff will receive 6% raises in 2023 with some seeing pay increases of up to 9%.