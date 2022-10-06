We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pulse Magazine - October 2022

October 06, 2022 02:58 PM
Click here to read the latest e-edition of Pulse Magazine.

Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
What isn't measured cannot be improved
Columnist Dave Conrad says any employee needs to know what is expected of them so they can measure their success.
October 06, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Hefe Rojo and Newt's Downtown
Business
Original Newt's and Hefe Rojo location to shutter for good in downtown Rochester
Hefe Rojo and the original Newt’s in downtown Rochester will close for good this weekend. The owners say downtown has "never bounced back from COVID" and they will focus more on their other restaurants, which have recovered.
October 05, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Bunz and Wienerz Hot Dog Stand
Business
NYC-inspired hot dog stand rolls into Rochester
For years Rochester has been without an old school hot dog cart serving passerbyers on the street. That changes as today, Justin Shellhart launches his hot dog cart, Bunz & Wienerz.
October 05, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Mayo Clinic
Business
Mayo Clinic to boost staff wages by 6% to 9%
Mayo Clinic announced to staff on Wednesday that all allied staff will receive 6% raises in 2023 with some seeing pay increases of up to 9%.
October 05, 2022 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger