99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Purple Goat staff, patrons come together to help one of their own

Following an accident that left her right leg broken, Eleanore McCook, a server at the Purple Goat, has received much support in her recovery efforts from the accident.

IMG_1597.jpg
Eleanore McCook with Mark Krawzn, executive chef and co-owner of Purple Goat, gifting her with donations patrons and coworkers have made to McCook's recovery efforts with her broken leg on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
January 16, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — On a cold, rainy and foggy night on Oct. 24, 2022, Eleanore McCook was heading home from the grocery store when everything changed all at once for her.

McCook was struck by a driver off 37th Street Northwest and her right leg was broken from the incident. While McCook does not remember anything from the incident, she was fortunate the driver stopped immediately to call 911, and her boyfriend Zach Besste, helped in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

McCook, a server at the Purple Goat, has not been able to work for two and a half months now due to the injury. Fortunately, she is healing well and could be back to work soon.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Purple Goat staff, patrons come together to help one of their own
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad in Kasson
Local
Rep. Brad Finstad on speakership battle: 'I felt like the goal posts were being moved'
GOP Congressman Brad Finstad said President Joe Biden is doing little to control the border crisis, Biden laptop reveals bigger problem.
January 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Teresa Chapman Eagles Cancer Telethon.JPG
Local
Eagles Cancer Telethon tops $1 million as Chapman exits
Teresa Chapman, executive director of the telethon steps down after 12 years on a high note.
January 15, 2023 05:48 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

“It's been two and a half months since I’ve worked,” McCook said. “Now I'm starting physical therapy at Active PT next week. I'm hoping that will go well because it's gonna take six months or more for the bone to heal, but they think I should be able to walk within the spring at some point.”

In her absence from the Purple Goat, McCook’s coworkers and patrons — both regulars and those new to the establishment — have come together to support her time away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We knew right away we had to do something,” Mark Krawzn, executive chef and co-owner of Creative Cuisine, said. “Everybody just started pitching in, throwing money in envelopes, and Dave Currie called up the company that manages our POS system so we could round up donations through there for a weekend.”

_DSC0799.JPG
Elanore McCook, right, catches up with coworker Ken Ree, center, as her and boyfriend Zach Besste, left, return to the Purple Goat for the first time since breaking her leg on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“We care a lot about her,” Ken Ree, shift lead at Purple Goat, said. “All the servers can't wait for her to come back in the spring when she's ready."

Not a week goes by, Ree said, where at least 10 regulars asked about McCook. "Two of them come in, and they give her $20 every time they come in,” Ree added.

McCook has been with the Purple Goat since its opening in August 2021, and with her five-plus years of experience in the restaurant industry, has been the go to server to train in new employees.

“Nobody has the range that she does with guests,” Ree said. “Whether guests they’re old, young, mad, happy, sad or super anxious, like right when they come in. Eleanore will be able to help them, serve them and give them a great Purple Goat experience."

The hope is for McCook to return to the Purple Goat in the spring as her physical therapy progresses. The past two months have been a bit of a challenge for both McCook and Besste spending most of their time at home.

_DSC0802.JPG
After a few months absence, Eleanore McCook and Zach Besste celebrate their return to the Purple Goat happy to see the community support McCook has received with her leg injury on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

On Friday, Jan. 13, McCook returned to the Purple Goat for the first time since the accident.

“I'm happy that she is getting better every day,” Besste said. “Visibly better every day, and I'm happy that we were able to come out here. We’re able to go out and do a little more stuff each week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To help with the recovery on the physical therapy side, McCook is also keeping in mind the best things with her return to the Purple Goat once doctors give her the okay to work again.

“Just seeing everybody," she said. "Regulars at my tables and my coworkers because we have a pretty big staff here between food runners, hosts, the cooks and everything else. I know everyone by first name basis and can’t wait to thank them all. That's what I'm most excited for.”

_DSC0797.JPG
Laminated fliers are at each table of the Purple Goat telling patrons her situation and asking if they can contribute to her recovery efforts from breaking her right leg.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTERPEOPLE
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Preferred concept 1.jpg
Local
Estimated $20 million Soldiers Field aquatics plan reduces proposed golf impact
Preferred proposal would change one golf tee location, but change would be eliminated with proposed alternative at additional cost.
January 15, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Olmsted County logo
Local
Plan to address race as public health issue moving forward
Olmsted County commissioners are slated to receive update on approach to 42 recommendations included in recent report from from Human Rights Commission and Public Health Services Advisory Board.
January 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Answer Man logo
Health
O, no! Mayo Clinic asking for some O- blood again
January is National Blood Donor Month, and a good time to get in the habit of saving someone's life.
January 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Human trafficking panel at Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minn. Jan. 14, 2023.
Local
Olmsted County works to eliminate human trafficking in the region
A multi-agency task force has been working in Olmsted County to help mitigate sexual exploitation. A recent inspection has found about 40% of massage parlors raised red flags with inspectors.
January 14, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson