Purple Goat staff, patrons come together to help one of their own

ROCHESTER — On a cold, rainy and foggy night on Oct. 24, 2022, Eleanore McCook was heading home from the grocery store when everything changed all at once for her.

McCook was struck by a driver off 37th Street Northwest and her right leg was broken from the incident. While McCook does not remember anything from the incident, she was fortunate the driver stopped immediately to call 911, and her boyfriend Zach Besste, helped in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

McCook, a server at the Purple Goat, has not been able to work for two and a half months now due to the injury. Fortunately, she is healing well and could be back to work soon.

“It's been two and a half months since I’ve worked,” McCook said. “Now I'm starting physical therapy at Active PT next week. I'm hoping that will go well because it's gonna take six months or more for the bone to heal, but they think I should be able to walk within the spring at some point.”

In her absence from the Purple Goat, McCook’s coworkers and patrons — both regulars and those new to the establishment — have come together to support her time away.

“We knew right away we had to do something,” Mark Krawzn, executive chef and co-owner of Creative Cuisine, said. “Everybody just started pitching in, throwing money in envelopes, and Dave Currie called up the company that manages our POS system so we could round up donations through there for a weekend.”

Elanore McCook, right, catches up with coworker Ken Ree, center, as her and boyfriend Zach Besste, left, return to the Purple Goat for the first time since breaking her leg on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Rochester. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“We care a lot about her,” Ken Ree, shift lead at Purple Goat, said. “All the servers can't wait for her to come back in the spring when she's ready."

Not a week goes by, Ree said, where at least 10 regulars asked about McCook. "Two of them come in, and they give her $20 every time they come in,” Ree added.

McCook has been with the Purple Goat since its opening in August 2021, and with her five-plus years of experience in the restaurant industry, has been the go to server to train in new employees.

“Nobody has the range that she does with guests,” Ree said. “Whether guests they’re old, young, mad, happy, sad or super anxious, like right when they come in. Eleanore will be able to help them, serve them and give them a great Purple Goat experience."

The hope is for McCook to return to the Purple Goat in the spring as her physical therapy progresses. The past two months have been a bit of a challenge for both McCook and Besste spending most of their time at home.

After a few months absence, Eleanore McCook and Zach Besste celebrate their return to the Purple Goat happy to see the community support McCook has received with her leg injury on Friday, January 13, 2023. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

On Friday, Jan. 13, McCook returned to the Purple Goat for the first time since the accident.

“I'm happy that she is getting better every day,” Besste said. “Visibly better every day, and I'm happy that we were able to come out here. We’re able to go out and do a little more stuff each week.”

To help with the recovery on the physical therapy side, McCook is also keeping in mind the best things with her return to the Purple Goat once doctors give her the okay to work again.

“Just seeing everybody," she said. "Regulars at my tables and my coworkers because we have a pretty big staff here between food runners, hosts, the cooks and everything else. I know everyone by first name basis and can’t wait to thank them all. That's what I'm most excited for.”