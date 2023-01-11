Rawlings revises its plan, keeps some jobs at Caledonia'a Miken Sports manufacturing

CALEDONIA, Minn. — A year after announcing the closure of Miken Sports manufacturing plant, Rawlings Sporting Goods has revamped its plans and will be making Caledonia the North American headquarters for its slow pitch business, a Rawlings Sporting Goods official said this week.

“We’ve had lots and lots of discussion over the past year and half,” said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for St. Louis-based Rawlings. “It’s important we maintain operations in Caledonia and have the North American headquarters for our slow pitch business located there.

“I think this is something Caledonia can be very proud of,” he added.

A year and half ago, Rawlings sent a shudder through the community after announcing that it was closing its Caledonia plant, which makes MLB baseball helmets as well as composite bats used by youth baseball, girls softball and adult slow pitch players. The company said it was moving its MLB helmet operations to Missouri and its bat-making operations to China.

The decision would eliminate 70 jobs and leave only a skeletal sales and marketing team in Caledonia. It was a major blow to this 2,800-population community 75 miles southeast of Rochester where Miken was not only a major employer but seen as an active civic contributor.

While an estimated 30 jobs will end up in China, the new plan will keep an estimated 35 jobs in Caledonia and a mix of responsibilities will be retained and added to Miken operations.

They include:



The processing and manufacture of MLB composite helmets will be retained in Caledonia. The original plan was to move that operation to Washington, Missouri.

The stamping of softballs sold across the U.S. will be added and operate in Caledonia.

The engineering and design of slow pitch bats will stay in Caledonia.

The warranty process for broken or cracked composite bats will move from Missouri to Caledonia.

Employees were informed of the changes at a meeting Monday, Thompson said. Thompson said making Caledonia the center of its softball business is happening in tandem with the expansion of its Washington, Missouri, by 150,000 square feet and the addition of 150 jobs there.

“Caledonia will be responsible for every helmet that’s put on the head of every major league player that takes the field,” Thompson said. “That’s going to be very special.”

Jake Dickson, Caledonia’s city administrator, said he heard about the news before he came in to work this morning.

“It’s always been in the back of everybody’s mind not knowing what’s going on,” Dickson said. “And now to hear that they’re going to continue some operations here. That’s great news.”

The closing of a small town plant and sending many of those jobs to China did not produce great optics for Rawlings. And they were aware of it. The decision was met by harsh criticism from a bipartisan mix of local and federal politicians, including Sen. Tina Smith, the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn and state Rep. Greg Davids.

“What we need to do is get them to re-think this kind of decision that I think is bad for their image and bad for what people want to think about Major League Baseball, America’s pastime,” said Smith.

Miken is owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods, which in turn is owned by a private equity firm, Seidler Equity Partners and MLB Properties. Seidler is co-founded and managed by Peter Seidler, who owns the San Diego Padres baseball team.

At the time of the decision, Rawlings defended the decision as one that made good business sense. The decision was also driven by Rawlings’ acquisition of Easton Diamond Sports, a leader in non-wood bats, which are produced in China.

Thompson said Rawlings has received feedback since it announced the decision and engaged in numerous discussions with politicians and state government officials.

“We talked to a lot of people and listened to everybody,” Thompson said.

“We just felt that it was the right thing to do: to keep the stake in the ground in Caledonia, support the slow pitch business that continues to thrive via that operation there and then to add some things back," he said.