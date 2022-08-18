RDA launches mural grant program for downtown businesses and properties

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Downtown Alliance has launched a new grant program for downtown businesses to receive funding for mural artworks to be painted on their buildings.

The grant can reward up to $5,000 in funding per mural and the funding for this grant program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act through the City of Rochester. The $5,000 available per mural can cover up to 50% of the costs for the business wanting to have murals installed.

“This program allows people to tell a story of Rochester beyond the medical and science side of the city we're so well known for,” said Holly Masek, executive director of RDA. “The Mural Grant Program is intended to help encourage collaboration and creativity between business and artists and enhance the vitality of downtown.”

Naura Anderson, RDA public space coordinator, has already been working with four downtown businesses and a dozen Rochester based mural artists to plan out multiple murals from this funding.

“Our downtown is already very walkable, and we want to provide more for people to take in while staying downtown that helps showcase the more quirky side of town,” said Anderson.

One business already interested in adding a mural to their downtown building is Fagan Studios, a photography business located at 324 S. Broadway.

“I see the symbolism of the murals as an opportunity to showcase our community and what we have going on, and to beautify the walls and space downtown," said owner Shawn Fagan. "I like the idea of engaging with the community and the public for them to stop and check it out while downtown. I'm excited for the process. It’s the perfect timing for us and allows us to better support an artist and create something amazing.”

Fagan has yet to partner with a mural artist for his mural project but is hopeful that Anderson will find someone that will be a good match. Fagan has yet to draw any concept together himself of what he wants the mural to look like on his business, but believes it’ll be better to share ideas once he knows which mural artist he is working with.

Any downtown business or property owner interested in applying for this grant can apply through a Google Form hosted by RDA . Further questions that people have beyond what info is available on the form can be addressed to Anderson at publicspace@downtownrochestermn.com or 507-218-4342.

