Reading this column is not a waste of time, I swear

Columnist Kristen Asleson says employees wasting time is universal, but there are steps to can take to put them back into productivity mode.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
October 08, 2022 09:00 AM
No matter where your place of work is or what your job is, one can bet you may find yourself wasting time now and then. This week, the street directly below my office is getting dug out in order to replace sewer, water, and fiber-optic lines. To say it is distracting is an understatement, and more often than I care to admit, I find myself standing in the window as if it were a spectator sport.

The best part of today’s observances was discovering the workers wasting time, and how they made feeble attempts at covering it up. For example, the gentleman running the large excavator decided to waste a little time on his cellular device while the machine was running. But, in what appeared as an attempt to appear working, he would reach up to the controlling joystick and whirl the cab around a full rotation. That was it. No bucket moving or grabbing a mound of dirt. It was quite comical, but it also reminded me to get back at it.

Let’s just admit it; we all waste time at work. From entry-level employees all the way to the top. Here are just a few eye-popping activities with statistics to back it up from TeamStage:

  • Employees check their emails up to 121 times a day.
  • 7.5 hours a week is spent on browsing social media.
  • Employees spend 21 hours a week online.
  • 91% of staff admit to daydreaming in meetings.
  • Friday is the least productive day of the week, especially between 3 – 5 p.m.
  • Employees waste 50 days a year doing menial, repetitive tasks.
  • 56 minutes a day are spent texting, taking personal calls or reading messages on personal devices.

So, why do we waste time at work? Personally speaking, it is out of the simple need to take a break from staring at a screen all day long. Believe it or not, the thought that short periods of wasting time will make us more productive in the long run is false. Wasting time does not equate to being more productive even though 53% of workers believe it.
Wasting time and taking breaks are not interchangeable. The top 10% of productive staff work for 52 minutes and follow that with a 17-minute break. Although it seems as if this is wasting quite a bit time, how well these productive staff members use their 52 minutes negates the break time taken.

Are you an employer wondering how to prevent your employees from wasting time? Easier said than done, but providing a happy workplace is key. That encompasses the environment, the culture and the emotional well-being of the staff in general. When companies care about their staff, satisfaction can rise by 37% which results in better outcomes and productivity.

In addition to the workplace environment being pleasant, incentives can also be of assistance. Providing incentives show workers their work is valued, and that is what employees crave. If they feel appreciated and noticed, 77% say they would work hard if given the credit where credit is due.

Do you need to address employees wasting time? Some situations are minor, but some require time tracking to show that time is being wasted. For some, time tracking and productivity software is incredibly helpful (I use it). After a week or two of time tracking employees can see exactly where their time is going. That alone may encourage better use of time, but make sure you introduce it correctly or there may be a bit of a coup!

Lastly, lead by example no matter what level of employment you are in. Coworkers around you watch, and that matters.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

