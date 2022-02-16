SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Real estate firm adds a Rochester condominium community to its portfolio with $2.77 million deal

North Rock Real Estate, a firm led by Jeff Brown Jr., Mike Zirbes and Colin Nash with offices in Rochester and Excelsior, Minn., purchased a collection of 28 condominiums at 1901 26th Ave. NW for $2.77 million on Feb. 1.

By Jeff Kiger
February 16, 2022 11:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A local firm usually known for building housing complexes and hotels has added a collection of 28 condominium apartments in northwest Rochester with a $2.77 million transaction.

North Rock Real Estate, a firm led by Jeff Brown Jr., Mike Zirbes and Colin Nash with offices in Rochester and Excelsior, Minn., purchased the property at 1901 26th Ave. NW on Feb. 1. The housing units are gathered along 26th Avenue.

“We really like the location in NW Rochester -- being near the RAC, West Circle Drive, Highway 52 and with great schools, churches and other community elements nearby. The units themselves are very nicely appointed, have been well maintained and have enjoyed historically strong occupancy,” wrote Brown of the purchase. “All of those factors attracted us to this deal.”

The Strauss Group, led by Thomas Strauss, sold the condos, which it had owned for 20 years.

Brown said that North Rock will manage the property under the name of West Willow Apartment Homes.

North Rock has been very active in Rochester in recent years. It developed the Mayowood Commons area anchored by the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and the Red44 apartments. It also developed and had partial ownership in The Waters on Mayowood senior living community, which recently sold for $67.3 million with $7.30 million of that going to North Rock.

It has also developed an office/commercial center as well as new Rochester apartment complexes.

“North Rock has a lot of experience in the apartment world, but in Rochester most recently that’s largely involved ground-up development projects like Riverwalk, The Hue and others,” wrote Brown. “Although this apartment complex was an acquisition of an existing complex and not a development, it’s really born from the same mentality of constantly trying to identify opportunities for growth for our stakeholders.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

