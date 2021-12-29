Real estate investor paid $1.85 million to purchase Austin retail center

AUSTIN — A nine-year-old Austin retail center changed hands this week in a $1.85 million transaction.

KSL Properties, LLC, based in Blaine, Minn., purchased the 11,478-square-foot building that stands near Austin’s Walmart store. A Jimmy John’s sandwich shop and a Total Fitness gym are two of the tenants occupying the complex that is completely leased.

Glenville-based Mega Load Properties, LLC was the seller.

The complex was built in 2012. As “a value-add component,” an additional buildable lot was also part of the transaction.

Tom Gommels , an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Minneapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of Mega Load. Gommels also represented the buyer, KSL Properties, in the deal.

In the announcement of the transaction, Gommels stated that it took 59 days from contract to close, “despite facing inspection and appraisal issues.”

