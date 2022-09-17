We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Recovery drink creators hope to hear 'More Cowbell' as their product hits gyms

A trio of local entrepreneurs hope their new workout recovery drink – Cowbell – will ring a bell with athletes.

Cowbell
Nolan Fox, left, John Pacchetti and Joshua Grenel on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Cowbell Warehouse in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 17, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – Does being tired and thirsty after a hard workout ring a bell?

A Med City company thinks it has a serious solution with a funny name, and it comes in a bright purple can. Fittingly, the idea was born in a gym.

Also Read
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: New owner for Kismet; Downtown sandwich shop closing
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
02-082821-POTBELLIES-2273.JPG
Business
Med City Potbelly Sandwiches to close downtown location to focus on northwest shop
The owners of Rochester’s pair of Potbelly Sandwich Shops announced on social media on Thursday that Sept. 23, 2022 will be the final day of operation for the original downtown location at 318 First Ave. SW in the 318 Commons building.
September 15, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Despite the U.S. market being flooded with energy drinks, juices, fancy waters, sports drinks, sodas and more, three entrepreneurial-minded Rochester men couldn’t find a healthy recovery drink to chug after a long workout session at a Crossfit gym or elsewhere.

John Pacchetti and Nolan Fox were brainstorming possible business ideas while working out. Josh Grenell , the owner of Crossfit Progression, would check regularly with his two friends to see if they were cooking up something that he would like to be part of.

“There were a few things that I wasn't interested in. And then they talked about a recovery drink. I was very interested in that, because of the lack of appropriate recovery drinks on the market. I drink a lot of that every day, but I really didn't know what I was drinking,” said Grenell.

ADVERTISEMENT

That desire for a drink that functionally helps exhausted muscles recover plus actually tastes good drove Grenell, Pacchetti and Fox to create their own.

“We were looking for a product that could be effective and be a product that we would personally use. I'm always interested in businesses that I can ethically and transparently back, because they're part of my daily life in some way,” said Crossfit enthusiast Pacchetti. Beside being an owner of the downtown Rochester's Bitter & Pour bar, he also co-owns Home Instead Senior Care of Southeastern Minnesota.

The trio also wanted to have enough active ingredients to truly help athletes’ bodies recover.

Fox, who is a track coach at John Marshall High School as well as being coach to the school’s Crossfit club, was concerned about the “energy” drinks and sports drinks that his young athletes were consuming.

Read more from Jeff
Beck
Business
Former Mayo Clinic administrator joins growing Rochester biotech firm as new COO
Vyriad has added Scott Beck to its team as chief operating officer. Beck served in many roles in his 30 years at Mayo Clinic, including chief operating officer of Laboratory Services.
September 13, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220912_132926.jpg
Business
New owner taking over popular Med City consignment shop
Penny Bracken created Kismet Consignment on Rochester's North Broadway in 2004 and her popular business grew to four buildings. On Monday, Bracken handed over the keys to the popular business to a new owner, Jes Peterson.
September 13, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220912_112807(0).jpg
Business
Rochester artist's boutique is on the move
Artist Cassandra Buck's Clover & Rose boutique has outgrown its spot at 519 Second Ave. NW. She plans to move to the former Joe’s Auto building by mid-October.
September 12, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
RPB - Death Investigation
Local
Police suspect Iowa couple died by murder-suicide in Rochester
“On September 5, 2022, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 500 block of 16th Street NE and discovered a couple deceased inside the home,” according to the Rochester Police Department statement released on Friday.
September 09, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“The kids are big into Bang and Monster and Gatorade. It's all just high sugar and boatloads of caffeine,” he said. “And recovery drinks that don’t have bad stuff often don’t have enough good ingredients to be effective, but you don’t know that because they hide behind 'a proprietary blend' and don’t list the ingredient amounts on the label.”

In 2019, they started developing this athletic drink with more than five times the active ingredients of competitors with a focus on serious results. That meant being transparent about the ingredients.

Cowbell includes 5,000 milligrams of BCAA – branched-chain amino acid – to increase muscle growth and decrease muscle breakdown, Omega-3 for muscle recovery and a turmeric/glucosamine mix to reduce inflammation and help prevent the breakdown of cartilage in joints. It’s formula also features 1,000 milligrams of BetaTOR HMB, which the Cowbell creators say clinical studies have found to increase strength and aids in recovery. It also has 50 milligrams of caffeine from green tea extract.

A can of Cowbell has 50 calories, no artificial ingredients and preservatives. It is pasteurized, which gives it a light carbonation.

ADVERTISEMENT

They knew what they wanted in the can, but it took a while to figure out the name on the can. Leaning into the scientific aspect, they experimented with scientific formula names, but that didn’t feel right.

“Eventually, we started to pivot. We wanted to come up with a fun name for a serious product, and Cowbell was the winner,” said Pacchetti. “People celebrate a lot of endurance races, triathlons, even Formula One races by ringing a cowbell. So it kind of aligns with that plus it's just kind of cool”

Plus, it also makes people think of the classic Saturday Night Live skit from 2000, where Christopher Walken shouts at Blue Öyster Cult to use “more cowbell” while recording “The Reaper.”

After spending a year making adjustments to the taste, they were ready to start production of Cowbell. However, the pandemic hit before they could flip the switch.

Despite that delay, there is now a warehouse full of purple cans of Cowbell in northwest Rochester. Cans of the lightly carbonated Cowbell officially hit the market at the start of June.

Cowbell
Cowbell stock on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Cowbell Warehouse in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

However, you won’t find it on store shelves. The Cowbell team is going directly to where the athletes are – the gyms.

“We don't really have a plan to go into the retail market. You'll probably never find a Cowbell in Target or Hy-vee, because we're such a premium recovery drink,” said Pacchetti. “Plus, we don't want to cannibalize the revenues for gym owners. We want to make them happy.”

Cowbell sells directly to gyms and workout studios, who in turn sell to their members. Before or after a workout, a member can pay $3 to $4 for a can of Cowbell and pull it out of a cooler at the gym. The young company is working with local and regional Crossfit gyms to sponsor competitions and events to introduce participants to their product.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Pacchetti, Fox and Grenell, hope that calls for “More Cowbell” will be heard in more and more gyms across the Midwest and eventually the country.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERFOODRETAIL
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
20220916_172231.jpg
Local
For Olmsted County's newest U.S. citizens comes feelings of relief
Olmsted County celebrates new U.S. citizens from the area.
September 16, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade
Local
Photos: John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade on Sept. 16, 2022
The John Marshall High School Homecoming Parade took place Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
September 16, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Mozzarella sticks and a grease fire lead to felony drug charges for Rochester woman
Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.
September 16, 2022 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Blue Ribbon Assembly at Lincoln K-8 District-Wide School
Local
U.S. Department of Education names Rochester's Lincoln K-8 a National Blue Ribbon School
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
September 16, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer