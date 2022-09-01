Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Business
Red Wing Shoe Co. closing in-person sales for Labor Day

Red Wing Shoe Company will be shutting down operations all day Monday in honor of Labor Day.

06-04 red wing shoes exterior en.jpg
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 01, 2022 02:44 PM
RED WING — The leading footwear manufacturer in Minnesota is embracing a complete shutdown of sales on Monday, Sept. 5 in honor of Labor Day.

Red Wing Shoes announced all of its operations and product sales will be shut down for Labor Day “to honor the intended spirit of the holiday.”

With that all Red Wing Shoes outlet stores will be closed completely on Monday, however, online sales can still be purchased, but 100% of all proceeds from these sales will be donated to nonprofits and business/career development organizations.

These nonprofits and development organizations include Helmets to Hardhats, BuildStrong Academy, Women in Nontraditional Employment Roles, Construction Career Pathways and TradesFutures.

“Labor Day is such a meaningful and important holiday for the people who make this country what it is,” said Dave Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Wing Shoe Company in the press release. “We felt it was important to try to reclaim the meaning of this holiday and bring the attention back to where it belongs.”

Additionly, Red Wing Shoes created a video titled, ‘Not For Sale’ to demonstrate their values of closing down completely on Labor Day. The video can be viewed on YouTube.

