Red Wing Shoe Co. names fourth generation of Sweasy family as CEO

ROCHESTER – The legendary work boot maker — Red Wing Shoe Co. — will start 2023 with a new CEO, its first female leader and the fourth generation of the Sweasy family to direct the company.

Red Wing Shoe Co. announced this week that company President Allison Gettings will add CEO to her titles in January. She is taking over the CEO duties from Mark Urdahl, who is retiring.

Gettings has served as Red Wing’s president since early in 2022 . She has worked at the company for 14 years. Gettings will become the 10th CEO and first woman to lead Red Wing Shoe Co. since it was founded in 1905.

"Allison is the right choice to lead Red Wing and build upon the important work that Mark has led to position the company for the future,” stated Chairman of the Board Bill Sweasy in the announcement of her appointment. “She’s widely respected for her strategic thinking and ability to bring people together, and I am confident that she’s prepared to guide Red Wing Shoe Co. as it enters its next chapter.”

As the great-granddaughter of J.R. Sweasy, Gettings is the fourth generation of the Sweasy family to help manage the legendary U.S. footwear company. The Sweasy family purchased it in 1919.

Red Wing Shoe employs more than 2,2000 employees worldwide and operates five manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, Potosi, Missouri, and Clarksville, Arkansas. It also owns subsidiary S.B. Foot Tanning Co. , which operates two facilities in Red Wing and provides leather to Red Wing Shoe Co. and other customers.

Red Wing boots and shoes are sold internationally in more than 110 countries.

“Over the past 117 years, we have garnered incredible customer ‘brand love’ across our portfolio of purpose-driven brands, and we have an awesome opportunity to build on that foundation,” stated Gettings in the announcement. “I am so grateful for the support and guidance Mark has provided me, and I look forward to working with the high-performing teams he has built as we accelerate our growth.”