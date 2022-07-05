SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Red Wing Shoe subsidiary agrees to new three-year contract

Workers at S.B. Foot Tanning Co., a leather tanning subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co., voted to approve the new contract on June, 30, 2022, after three months of negotiation.

06-04 red wing shoes exterior en.jpg
Workers at S.B. Foot Tanning Co., a leather tanning subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co., voted to approve the new contract on June, 30, 2022, after three months of negotiation.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 05, 2022 12:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING, Minn. — Union workers at a leather tanning subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co. have approved a new three-year contract.

S.B. Foot Tanning Co. workers in Red Wing voted to approve the new contract on June, 30, 2022, after three months of negotiation.

Also Read
20220701_131544(0).jpg
Business
Indoor sports complex kicks toward goal of doubling in size
Minnesota Rush, the indoor sports complex at 380 Woodlake Drive SE, filed a development plan with the city of Rochester for an 18,000-square-square-foot addition to the 15-year-old complex. The proposed plan would double the size of the building.
July 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Chris Wurtz - Digital Fleet
Exclusive
Business
Young tech firm is choosing Rochester to rev up its growth in fleet industry
Digital Fleet, which offers fleet telematics services, truck tracking/monitoring software as well as hardware sensors, headquartered in downtown Chicago, has its largest and most rapidly growing location at an old dry clear/warehouse at 612 11th Ave. NW in Rochester.
July 02, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The 150-year-old S.B. Foot operates two facilities in Red Wing and provides leather to Red Wing Shoe Co. and other customers.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1189 represents 85 employees at S.B. Foot Tanning. The new contract, which is retroactive back to April, was approved by a vote of 54 to 16.

A previous contract proposal was voted down in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So obviously, the big hindrance were a few factors — wages and health care expenses and whatnot. We did negotiate a health care option that had a high deductible with a HSA (health savings account),” said UFCW Local 1189 Representative Raymond Gandy. “So that's something that we worked on. And I think, ultimately, that really helped.”

Moving workers who have hit their eighth anniversary of working at S.B. Foot from the second tier to first-tier also resulted in additional wage increases for some of the employees.

Founded as the Trout Brook Tannery in 1872 by Silas B. Foot and George Sterling, S.B. Foot has been an employer in Red Wings for 150 years. Foot took over sole ownership in 1897 and re-named it as S.B. Foot & Co.

Red Wing Shoes purchased S.B. Foot in 1986.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERRED WING-WELCHMANUFACTURING
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 3-9, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 05, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Majors Candace and Cornell Voeller.jpg
Local
New leadership takes over at the Rochester Salvation Army
Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller took command at the Rochester Salvation Army on June 27, 2022.
July 05, 2022 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Byron House Fire
Local
Byron home total loss after July 4 fireworks fire
Fireworks debris caught fire over the July 4 weekend, leading to a Byron family's home being a total loss.
July 05, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Police lights crash report
Local
Rochester man arrested Sunday after flipping car following hit and run
Law enforcement found dozens of pills that resemble fentanyl in the man's car. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.
July 05, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson