Red's Savoy to bring its 'Sota-style' pizza to Rochester

ROCHESTER — A long-time “sota-style” pizza maker — Red’s Savoy — is bringing its pizza with “passive-aggressive" sauce to Rochester’s South Broadway this fall plus it will serve up slices from a drive-thru window.

Franchisee owners Shawn Weinke and Lisa Proulx hope to open the first Red’s Savoy in Rochester at 2550 S. Broadway in the space last occupied by Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery.

Roasted Bliss moved from that spot to the former Daube’s Bakery building on Civic Center Drive earlier this year.

Dunn Bros. Coffee / Blue Plate Diner and Papa John’s Pizza were also former tenants in that spot in that complex, which was built in 2002.

Red’s Savoy, which opened in St. Paul in 1965, operates almost 20 restaurants mostly in the Twin Cities area plus it’s also expanding in North Dakota and Iowa. Weinke said Rochester was an obvious city for a new Red’s Savoy and for the new franchisees to roll out their inaugural restaurant.

“Rochester was an easy choice to open our first location. Red’s Savoy is adding stores — and it made perfect sense to come to Minnesota’s third largest city. The growing community, with Mayo expanding, and with the abundance of activity and recreation in the area - there’s just such a great energy here. We knew there were already Savoy superfans waiting for Savoy to open a store here,” he wrote. “We were sure the folks in Rochester who hadn’t experienced it yet would love Savoy as much as the cult-like following who crave the original ‘Sota Style pizza in the Twin Cities.”

The Red’s Savoy menu includes a variety of salads and pastas as well as specialty Minnesota pizzas like the Meat Raffle, Red’s House Special and the Eastsider, which includes sauerkraut as a topping.

Given that Rochester has a number of local pizza places like Mr. Pizza, BB’s Pizzeria, Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria and Tilda's Pizzeria as well as an array of national brands, what will make Red’s Savoy stand out?

“What makes Red’s Savoy Pizza superior to its competition? Easy! It’s the pizza. Using Red’s original secret recipe sauce and sausage, piled high with the highest quality toppings (Lisa’s dad jokes that you’ll need help carrying one out to your car) on a timeless thin crust, and cut into squares,” wrote Weinke. “We also focus on the customer. The customer experience at Red’s Savoy is as important to us as the quality of the pizza.”

When the South Broadway location opens, it will offer limited dine-in seating, delivery, take-out, catering and a unique "Jumbo Slice” drive-thru window. Red’s Savoy just opened its first shop with a drive-thru lane in Shorewood earlier this month.

Weinke added he and Proulx grew up in east St. Paul in the 1970s and 1980s near the original Red’s Savoy.

“We saw Red, himself, making pizzas inside that local treasure for decades. Enjoying Savoy with family is part of being home for us, and we can’t wait to share it with the Rochester community,” he wrote. “We’re so proud of Savoy’s east side roots and Red’s legacy of providing an amazing pizza, taking great care of the people around him, and supporting the community he loved.”