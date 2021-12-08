Renovated rural Chatfield complex to open its doors as event center

CHATFIELD — A rural Chatfield building that previously housed a bowhunting museum is ready to start its new life as the Joy Ridge Event Center , a complex remodeled to host weddings, parties and other gatherings.

Sue Tangen, with her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kirsten Tangen, are hosting an open house of the recently renovated 22-year-old center at 273 Mill Creek Road on Friday and Saturday.

The public is invited from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday for an open house that will include live music by the Lonely Knees and full bar service.

On Saturday, the open house will be family holiday-themed with visits with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies, and crafts for kids. A private ribbon cutting and reception will precede Friday's public event.

The Tagens purchased the 10,000-square-foot complex for $849,000 in March.

After the Pope & Young Club , the national bowhunting and conservation club that occupied the building for 17 years moved to downtown Chatfield, the Tangens remodeled the building.

“It’s a great building,” said Sue Tangen in March.

Joy Ridge is now booking weddings, corporate gatherings, parties, receptions, and other events.

