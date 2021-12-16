Renovations begin on $8.7 million Chatfield Center for the Arts project

CHATFIELD — With eight months to go, the old high school that is part of the Chatfield Center for the Arts might not look like much today, but the $8.7 million project will greatly change the experience of guests.

Phase II of the project that began with a $5.3 million phase I renovation of the 1936-era Potter Auditorium will include renovation of the 1916-era former school building, a new connecting lobby/gathering space, and a tripling of the restrooms in the overall facility with greater access for patrons.

"Anyone who tells you a tripling of the restrooms isn't the biggest piece of this hasn't been to a 600-person show,' Mike Speck, operations director for the CCA.

Speck said that with an auditorium that seats about 300, getting people out to concessions and for a restroom break during shows could be a logistical nightmare. However, one of the additions to the buildings will be a connecting skyway that allows people from the balcony on the auditorium side to go to the second floor of the old school side. There, new amenities will make for a better experience.

But it's not just about bathrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest renovations will include studio space for everything from visual arts classes and workshops to a movement space with a floor designed for dance classes and more.

All this will be done with an eye toward restoring some original features such as skylights and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. But the space will also be modernized for lighting, utilities and media.

Skylights, covered over for decades, will be uncovered as part of an effort to bring more natural lighting into the Chatfield Center for the Arts as part of the $8.7 million phase II renovation project. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

A large second-floor "Assembly Room," which used to be two classrooms, will have space for gatherings of just about any nature, Speck said.

Chatfield City Clerk Joel Young said the updates will make the CCA even more of an arts destination, and will benefit not only Chatfield, but the whole region.

“This is too big of a thing for Chatfield," Young said. "This will be a much more enjoyable, much more versatile building."

The sentiment includes not just the finished product but the renovation work. Young said the many contracts awarded for work on the CCA spread the funding over 17 Minnesota House districts and 14 Minnesota Senate districts.

Young said phase I included about $1.8 million in mechanical work; everything from HVAC to wiring.

Mike Benike, whose firm is handling the renovation work, said renovating rather than building new comes with a host of benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Benike of Benike Construction discusses plans to build an atrium-like gathering space/lobby for the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Chatfield. The 1916-era former school building is undergoing an $8.7 million renovation as part of a second phase of renovation for the arts center. Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

First, there are always "hidden treasures" that you find when you start peeling back the layers of a 100-year-old building. Second, with a shortage of building materials these days, having a building that simply needs updates puts you that much farther ahead.

"You'd never build a building like this today," Benike said. "But you end up preserving the culture and the intrinsic value the building has for the community."

Christian Hendrie, a consultant with Pathfinder CRM, a company that advises on the renovation of historical properties, said one of the amazing aspects of the project – both phase I and phase II – is that the buildings are being restored for their original use. The auditorium from 1936 is still an auditorium, and the school from 1916 will still host classes and workshops.

"There's not many buildings that are operational in their original capacity since 1936," Hendrie said.

Since the 1936 building was constructed, the two edifices have always been connected, Young said, so when phase I was done in 2016, it was important to get to phase II in the older building.

"Whatever you do to one, you have to do to the other," Young said.