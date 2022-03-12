'Repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, one-of-a-kind finds' coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER – One woman’s “junk” is another person’s treasure.

Case in point, Kerry Bamsey is bringing her Junkin’ Market Days event to the Med City after finding success in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota.

Junkin’ Market Days will attract more than 100 vendors from six states. It's scheduled for March 18-19 at the Graham Arena Complex, 1570 Fairgrounds Ave. SE. The varied and eclectic offerings of the vendors will include “repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds,” according to Bamsey.

“I started the business in South Dakota with the goal of helping business owners sell their products. I had the first event in the spring of 2021 in Sioux Falls and a few thousand people attended, so I knew that the public wanted something like this as well as the vendors,” she said.

Bamsey brought the twice-a-year event to Fargo, where it was also well-received. And now she is adding Rochester to the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I'm looking at a new territory, I'm looking for two things. I'm looking to see if there are an abundance of makers in that area and is there community support,” she said. “Rochester was a really good fit for both of those criteria.”

Admission will be $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door.

She stressed that almost every shopper will find something interesting at Junkin’ Market Days.

“There will be home decor items, boutique clothing, bath and body items, gourmet food items, outdoor decorations and a lot more,” said Bamsey. “The vendors are all local makers from Minnesota and the surrounding states.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.