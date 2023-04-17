99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Robin Wolfram joining ABC 6 News as anchor

Robin Wolfram and James Wilcox will anchor the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Robin Wolfram
Robin Wolfram on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 12:01 PM

ROCHESTER — A new news anchor at KAAL-TV will have a familiar face.

Robin Wolfram, who previously worked at KTTC and served as a news anchor in Rochester, Mason City, Iowa, and the Twin Cities, will return Rochester at the news desk at ABC 6 News on May 1, according to Rhonda LaVelle, vice president and general manager at KAAL. She will join long time news anchor and newly named Managing Editor James Wilcox for the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Longtime anchor Laura Lee recently announced she was leaving ABC 6.

“We are so excited to have Robin join James on ABC 6 News," LaVelle said. "This is a fresh but familiar team to our viewers. They both come with a lot of experience and the trust people look for in our local broadcasters. They are committed to telling the great stories in our community.”

In addition to television news, Robin hosted a popular HGTV show where she shared her passion for design, DIY projects and home improvement tips. Her expertise in this area has made her a sought-after expert by national media outlets and publications.

Robin left her television career behind seven years ago when she made the decision to move back to Iowa to become her parents’ full-time caregiver.

“Not only was it a gift I felt I was giving my parents as they transitioned from this life to the next. ….But it turned out to be one of the greatest blessings I have ever received,” Wolfram said.

Wolfram said she looks forward to joining Wilcox as the evening newscaster at KAAL.

“I could not be more excited that James Wilcox has decided to stay with ABC 6 News.” Brianna Cook, news director, said, “He is a team player, a strong anchor, and he’s passionate about what he does. He’s been a leader in this newsroom since day one, so it was a no-brainer to promote him to the Managing Editor role. He brings more than 20 years of experience with him, and we are lucky to have him.”

