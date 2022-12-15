Rochester airport adds a new finance director

ROCHESTER — The Rochester International Airport has added a former city staffer to serve as its new manager of finance and administration.

The airport announced the hiring of Jason Stini this week. As a certified public accountant, he is responsible for business operations and financial activities at the airport, including overseeing accounting, budgetary, payroll/benefit and capital improvement programs.

Stini previously worked as an internal auditor for the City of Rochester. His duties included compliance, financial and operational audits, and analysis.

“Jason comes to us with solid financial experience in strategic and operational focus. His experience working with both private and public organizations is a unique fit for the needs of our airport,” stated airport Executive Director John Reed in the announcement. “He’ll play a key role providing finance leadership and direction. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team,”

Stini is the latest addition to the Rochester International Airport leadership team in 2022. In April, the airport hired Laura Archbold as its new marketing and communications manager and Benjamin Watkins as the parking manager. The parking manager is a new position at the airport.

Mayo Clinic founded Rochester’s first airport in 1928. While the City of Rochester owns the airport, Mayo Clinic is contracted to manage it via its Rochester Airport Co. firm.