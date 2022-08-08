Rochester airport lands new non-stop Dallas flight

ROCHESTER – A Texas newspaper is reporting that American Airlines will soon launch non-stop flights between Dallas and Rochester.

The Dallas Morning News published a story stating that the Rochester International Airport is one of five airports in small cities where American is adding flights, thanks to $3.65 million in grants from the federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program.

The other regional airports that will see new flight American flights as part of the program are Great Falls, Mont.; Natchez, Miss.; Pasco, Wash., and Charleston, West Virginia,

The Rochester airport recently announced receiving $850,000 as part of the grant program to recruit new nonstop service to a western hub from here.

“Rochester International Airport’s air service was hard-hit from the pandemic; the ongoing shortage of pilots only exacerbates the issue. We have strong demand for air travel in our region, pushing load factors over 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic,” stated RST Executive Director John Reed last week. “We are suffering from lack of capacity. We recognize the historically challenging time our airline partners continue to face. We are working hard to recruit service to replace some of our lost capacity.”

It is not known yet when the Rochester to Dallas flight will start flying.

This news is a boost to the Destination Medical Center campaign to make Rochester International Airport into a bustling hub bringing in patients for Mayo Clinic.

Beginning in February, area residents who want to escape to the warmer temperatures of Arizona and Florida will find direct flights from Rochester International Airport.

This new flight will join Sun Country's nonstop service from Rochester to Fort Myers, Fla. and Phoenix, Ariz., which started in 2021. They were temporally halted for the season, but are expected to resume soon.

Mayo Clinic founded Rochester’s first airport in 1928. While the City of Rochester owns the airport, Mayo Clinic is contracted to manage it via its Rochester Airport Co. firm. In 2018, Mayo Clinic reported $3.76 million in income from the airport company.

After Mayo Clinic required its employees to use the local airport for work travel, it tallied a record 371,615 passengers in 2018.

Rochester received similar federal grants in 2012 and 2020 to land new flights. The 2020 grant resulted in a United Airlines flight to Denver and the 2012 grant spurred a Delta Air Lines flight to Atlanta.

However, Delta ended its Atlanta flight in January and United also ended its Rochester flight after a year, so the grants do not guarantee a long-term commitment.

