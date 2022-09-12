Rochester artist's boutique is on the move

ROCHESTER — A Med City artist plans to transplant her art gallery and vintage shop to a new home this fall.

Artist Cassandra Buck said Clover & Rose has outgrown its spot at 519 Second Ave. NW and a change in the building’s ownership made this a good time for a transition.

“I feel like it's time for a new space,” she wrote. “I am super excited for this new chapter.”

In 2018, Buck launched Clover & Rose to sell her art as well as the works of other local artists in her home. The shop also sells jewelry, clothing and a variety of vintage items. Clover & Rose later moved to the Second Avenue space.

The plan is to move to 923 Sixth St. NW by mid-October. That is the former Joe’s Auto and Tire building , which is next to Jack's Bottle Shop and Forager Brewery and Cafe .

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will have a little bit more room for art,” wrote Buck. “I will have a lot more room for my art studio, which will be separate from the shop, where as before it was all together.”

Has Clover & Rose changed much from her original vision in 2018?

“I think the only thing that's really changed about my shop is the amount of different creators/artists I have selling at my shop. I've expanded adding more artists and vintage consigners,” said Buck.