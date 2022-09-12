SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
Rochester artist's boutique is on the move

Artist Cassandra Buck's Clover & Rose boutique has outgrown its spot at 519 Second Ave. NW. She plans to move to the former Joe’s Auto building by mid-October.

Artist Cassandra Buck's Clover and Rose boutique has outgrown its spot at 519 Second Ave NW. She plans to move to 923 Sixth St. NW by mid-October. That is the former Joe’s Auto building, which is next to Jack's Bottle Shop and Forager.
By Jeff Kiger
September 12, 2022 12:33 PM
ROCHESTER — A Med City artist plans to transplant her art gallery and vintage shop to a new home this fall.

Artist Cassandra Buck said Clover & Rose has outgrown its spot at 519 Second Ave. NW and a change in the building’s ownership made this a good time for a transition.

“I feel like it's time for a new space,” she wrote. “I am super excited for this new chapter.”

In 2018, Buck launched Clover & Rose to sell her art as well as the works of other local artists in her home. The shop also sells jewelry, clothing and a variety of vintage items. Clover & Rose later moved to the Second Avenue space.

The plan is to move to 923 Sixth St. NW by mid-October. That is the former Joe’s Auto and Tire building , which is next to Jack's Bottle Shop and Forager Brewery and Cafe .

“I will have a little bit more room for art,” wrote Buck. “I will have a lot more room for my art studio, which will be separate from the shop, where as before it was all together.”

Has Clover & Rose changed much from her original vision in 2018?

“I think the only thing that's really changed about my shop is the amount of different creators/artists I have selling at my shop. I've expanded adding more artists and vintage consigners,” said Buck.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
