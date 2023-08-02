Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy paid $5 million to buy its school campus

The Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy recently bought the two-story, 40,500-square-foot complex at 2521 Pennington Drive Northwest on July 31.

20230802_112704.jpg
The Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy recently bought the two-story, 40,500-square-foot complex at 2521 Pennington Drive Northwest from Woodbury, Minn.-based M5 Holdings-Rochester, LLC. on July 31.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 3:18 PM

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy recently made the grade by paying $5 million for its northwest school building.

The academy purchased the two-story, 40,500-square-foot complex at 2521 Pennington Drive Northwest from Woodbury, Minn.-based M5 Holdings-Rochester, LLC on July 31, 2023. Olmsted County estimated the building’s total market value at $3.8 million for 2023-2024.

While the closing of the purchase is new, the school building is very familiar to the academy. RASA moved into the building last summer, renovated it and now offers classes there.

RASA’s transformation of the property into a education center for elementary and middle school students is the latest milestone for the 18-year-old building.

M5 Holdings is led by Mike Myhre. Myhre’s family owned the Minnesota School of Business/Globe University.

In 2005, the school purchased open land in northwest Rochester from Carmike Cinemas for $1.85 million. The Pennington Drive complex was soon built to house the Rochester campus of the Minnesota School of Business.

In 2017, the for-profit school was forced to close due to charges that the organization misled and defrauded students. The school later filed for bankruptcy.

In the months after the closure, Rochester Public Schools considered buying the building for $5.1 million. However, RPS later backed out of that deal.

The Rochester Beacon Academy, a local charter school, soon leased some of the building and operated there for several years.

