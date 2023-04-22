99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Rochester Athletic Club offers members cryo recovery therapy without the need of ice bath

The athletic club at 3100 19th St. NW recently installed two CryoLounge+ “advanced recovery” massage chairs to target sore areas with chilled water without getting wet.

20230417_111857.jpg
The Rochester Athletic Club at 3100 19th St. NW recently installed two CryoLounge+ “advanced recovery” massage chairs to target sore areas with chilled water without getting wet.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Cold is the hot trend in recovering from athletic activity and the Rochester Athletic Club is offering its own option that doesn’t involve an ice bath.

The RAC at 3100 19th St. NW recently installed two CryoLounge+ “advanced recovery” massage chairs to target sore areas like the lower back or knees with chilled water without getting wet.

General Manager Brent Frueh said the early reviews by RAC members are positive and justify the club’s investment in the elaborate devices.

“We have a member who was a long-time hockey guy. … He's in our hot tub every single day to deal with the damage to his body,” said Frueh. “He tried the CryoLounge+ and he was amazed. Once he says gets up in the morning, there’s always pain. He told me that nothing hurt after using the CryoLounge+ chair.”

The large chairs use temperature-controlled water to circulate under a user and around the knees. A computer control panel allows the user to target specific areas and adjust the temperature.

Frueh said the precision control means someone could circulate cold under their knees or hips, while keeping their feet and head area warm to keep from being uncomfortably chilly during the treatment.

The RAC charges $7.50 for 15 minutes to use the CryoLounge+ chairs.

The chairs are made by the same Florida firm that makes RelaxSpace Wellness Pods that are also available for RAC members. The immersive units are designed to provide a customizable, peaceful environment to allow users a moment to escape from the hubbub of daily life.

Another option for Rochester area people looking to use cold to recover from a workout or help deal with a pain is the Nxtgen Cryotherapy Spa at 1710 37th St. NW. It offers a variety of cryotherapy options, including a full-body cryo chamber.

Nxtgen was opened by three local entrepreneurs — Grady Pyburn, Marshall Bakken and A.J. Hawkins — in late 2022.

CryoLounge - Side View.jpg
The Rochester Athletic Club at 3100 19th St. NW recently installed two CryoLounge+ “advanced recovery” massage chairs to target sore areas with chilled water without getting wet.
Submitted
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
