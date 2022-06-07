Rochester auto body shops experiencing monthlong backlogs

ROCHESTER — If people are hoping for a short wait time with car repairs after an crash, they’ll expect to find bad news.

Auto body shops across Rochester are experiencing a high volume of repair needs that are pushing back appointments for a month or more.

The high volume of repair backups has many factors to it, but the most common for auto body shops, like any industry right now, is supply chain-related shortage. The main difference in the vehicle repair parts shortage, compared to other supply chain issues right now, is that availability of items depends on the make and model of the car.

Nate Peterson, technician at G&J Body Shop talked on how the current parts market fluctuates differently with what is available each month.

“It goes in streaks, if it's a newer vehicle or brand new vehicle, some of those parts are maybe harder to get," Peterson said.

One example, he said, was when headlights were on back order. That, he was told, was due to a shortage of the raw materials needed to manufacture headlights in general. And those shortages tend to rotate between companies such as Toyota, GM and Ford.

In addition to parts shortages, there is also a shortage of technicians in the auto body industry, especially among the up-and-coming generation of technicians entering the auto repair workforce.

Peterson believes that the small number of technicians that are available to complete the high volume of work in demand is another major contributor to why customers across the region will continue to expect long wait times for repairs.

Joe Kasper washes a car after it was repaired on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at G & J Auto Body Shop in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“The average age in body shops are older generation workers that have been doing this line of work for at least 15-20 years. Some shops think that it is because insurance companies don't pay proper labor rates. So if we can’t afford to pay quality technicians, there's other fields where they can potentially make more money,” said Peterson.

Despite customers waiting a month or more being common for auto body shops in Rochester, Peterson said customers generally understand when it comes to the long wait times. But those long wait times mean customers also need to find a temporary replacement vehicle.

“That's where it gets tough because a lot of people may have a rental on their insurance policy, but then that's only going to cover for so many days," Peterson said. "If it is a nondriving vehicle from damages, where that is a situation we try to get them done sooner compared to if it's something cosmetic that somebody is looking to have done.

"But our schedule still fills up where you have a lot of nondriving cars, and you just can't get them all done in the time period that most people want them done,” said Peterson.

Auto body shops like G&J anticipate a backlog of appointment bookings to continue for the summer months. With that the best thing drivers across Rochester can do according to Peterson is be patient and expect the best quality service repair to their vehicle over the waiting period.

