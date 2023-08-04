Rochester baker is returning to her family's roots to open a second location in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Sometimes opening a restaurant is about more than money.

Chef Jenyce Habibovic, who owns and operates the Sweet House Bakery at 1219 Second St. SW. in Rochester, is working on a second location in Stewartville in honor of her family.

Habibovic recently announced on Facebook that she is working with building owner Tony Kramer to renovate the former Tarsilla’s restaurant space at 112 N. Main St. in Stewartville. Her hope is to open Darlin’ By Sweet House Bakery in late November or early December, while continuing to run the Rochester bakery.

The plan is for Darlin’ to sell pastries and desserts as well as serving breakfast and lunch.

“This building means so much more to us than just a place to hold our baked goods. These walls are filled with memories of my childhood, family, tears and laughter,” wrote Habibovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her grandparents, Don and Darlene Mueske, owned and operated Tarsilla’s from 1966 to 1989 and then again in 2004. The restaurant dates back to the 1940s, when it was founded by Tarsilla Mulhern. Karrie Heydt took over the restaurant in 2011 until she closed it in July.

“Tarsilla’s was a family owned restaurant employing many of my cousins, aunts, friends and myself over the years. This is where I learned so much about the restaurant business, entrepreneurship and where my love of baking began,” continued Habibovic. “After my grandparents’ passing it became even more important for me to carry on their legacy and passion for amazing food. Still today I use so much of what my grandparents taught me and honor them with several recipes that have been passed down throughout generations including our famous cinnamon rolls and chicken wild rice soup!”

Chef Jenyce Habibovic, who owns and operates the Sweet House Bakery in Rochester, is renovating the former Tarsilla’s restaurant space at 112 N. Main St. in Stewartville as a cafe called Darlin'. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Her love of baking and her family’s history inspired her to open Sweet House Bakery across from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital in 2020 and then to expand it in 2021.

Now Habibovic is returning to her culinary roots to add a second eatery to her portfolio.

“It’s a long road ahead of construction to bring this beautiful building back to life, but we are ready for the challenge,” she wrote.