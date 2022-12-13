Rochester bike shop to spin up a second location in new apartment complex

ROCHESTER — A Med City bike shop plans to take another spin in Rochester’s core in 2023.

Entrepreneur Nate Nordstrom has signed a lease to open a second New Spin Bicycle Shop on the ground level of the under-construction Bryk on Broadway apartment complex at 401 North Broadway. It is across Broadway from the Kemps ice cream plant .

The plan is to build out the New Spin Central shop in a 2,500-square-foot spot in the Bryk, which has a total of 7,200-square-feet of commercial space.

American Flags wave on from the construction site of the Bryk On Broadway apartment building Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Nordstrom opened his original New Spin at 5335 East Frontage Road NW in 2020. In addition to traditional bikes, New Spin carries a wide selection of electric bicycles.

“Since the start, I’ve been scouting around for a smaller place that would have more of a downtown urban focus. The target is people that live in or near downtown, Mayo Clinic employees and visitors to Mayo Clinic,” said Nordstrom. “Commuter bikes, cargo bikes, folding bikes and other electric bikes will be a big focus.”

He hopes to have the shop ready to open in the spring of 2023. Developer Dirk Erickson said residents will start moving into the 180-unit Bryk apartments at the start of March.

“We've already got a handful of cargo bike customers that live near downtown, because of their proximity to their workplace and to shopping areas,” he added. “Because of their scenario, it is a very legitimate car replacement and some of those folks are using their bikes all year round.”

In addition to New Spin, Nordstrom is also the founder and owner of Brandhoot, a digital application and marketing firm.