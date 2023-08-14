Rochester breweries celebrate consecutive anniversaries

ROCHESTER — There must be something about late summer that makes Rochesterites want a cold beer.

LTS Brewing Co. celebrated its 8-year anniversary Aug. 5, 2023. On Saturday, Aug. 12, Thesis Beer Project marked four years in business.

Two weeks later, Little Thistle is raising a glass to five years. Two weeks after that, it’s Forager Brewery’s turn to celebrate eight years with Foragerfest Sept. 9.

Foragerfest is an annual celebration with live music, roll outs of barrel aged and conditioned beers and other rare beer offerings.

This year, to mark five years, Little Thistle plans to hold a similar event with special beer releases, live music including bagpipers, giveaways but will also add beers from other Rochester breweries into the Saturday, Aug. 26, celebration.

Little Thistle co-owner Steve Finnie said the brewery took out a special event permit to be able to pour beers not brewed at the brewery on site. Little Thistle will offer a special beer from Thesis Beer Project and LTS Brewing at the anniversary event.

“It’s a celebration of craft beer in Rochester,” Finnie said. “We’re part of that community and these are our friends and we want to acknowledge them.”

Finnie said he knows a bit about the surprises Thesis and LTS have planned for the event.

“Honestly, I don’t know, well I do know some of it, but I’m not telling,” he said.

Steve Finnie, co-owner of Little Thistle Brewing Co., checks on the clarity of a batch of beer while brewing. John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

Reflecting on four years in business, Thesis co-owner Adam Fredericksen said it’s been an interesting ride. The main highlight?

“Just making it to year four,” Fredericksen said. “This is the first year it hasn’t been terrifying waking up and trying to figure out how to make things work.”

Other highlights include several exciting live music events and the sense of community the taproom has cultivated.

“On most days you’re able to look out in the tap room and know people that you’ve met through Thesis over the years,” he said.

Finnie said the highlights from five years are also too numerous to name just a few.

“I can tell you the low light,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. Little Thistle began canning beers when the taproom was closed to visitors during the pandemic. Taproom business has mostly rebounded, he said.

The five-year celebration also coincides with the opening of a pedestrian bridge to the brewery parking lot from the Douglas Trail. Finnie said fundraising continues toward paying the business’s $10,000 costs toward the project.

Adam Fredericksen plans to open a craft brewery and tap room on Second Street Southwest in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

Thesis is planning to upgrade its canning line with a new 16- and 12-ounce canning system going into its fifth year of business.

“The focus is still on taproom beers and live music,” Frederiscksen said. “Selling 16-ounce cans and 12-ounce THC beverages will be a much more comfortable way to package beers.”