99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rochester breweries roll out the barrels for citywide craft beer week

Five Rochester breweries plan special releases, events for Experience Rochester's Craft Beer Week May 15 - 21.

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 barrels 01.JPG
The newest batch of Minnesota's highest rated beer will be released at Forager Brewery this week. These barrels pictured Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Forager Brewery in Rochester are used to condition the highly ranked beer.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The highest rated craft beer from the state of Minnesota? Check. The first (and so far, only) Great American Beer Festival medal winning beer brewed in Rochester ? Also check.

Experience Rochester is holding Rochester Craft Beer Week May 15-21 . The beers mentioned above and more will be a part of the week of beer releases, events and music celebrating Rochester’s craft beer industry.

The five breweries in the city of Rochester will each mark the week with their own events and beer releases.

Find more news important to you

Toward the end of the week on Saturday, Forager Brewery is releasing its latest batch of Nillerzzzzz, a stout aged on five types of vanilla beans. The five z’s stand for one of each of the varieties. Nillerzzzzz has the highest average rating of any beer in Minnesota, according to BeerAdvocate.com . People can get a preview taste at a ticketed dinner Friday evening.

Here’s how the craft breweries in Rochester are marking Craft Beer week:

ADVERTISEMENT

Forager Brewery

Split Pine at Forager Bar
Forager Brewery’s famous Nillerzzzzz will be released during Craft Beer Week.
Post Bulletin file

Forager will have live music starting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 through Sunday, May 21 ending with a jazz jam night Sunday.

At 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 19, the brewery will host a Nillerzzzzz beer dinner. The ticketed, five-course meal will feature cuisine inspired by the five growing regions of the vanilla used in this year’s Nillerzzzzz.

At 10 a.m., Saturday, May 20, there will be a barrel-aged beer release. Forager’s annual Nillerzzzzz barrel-aged bottle release party features live music, food, artwork, and even more barrel-aged beer on tap.

Kinney Creek Brewery

Kinney Creek Brewery
Kinney Creek Brewery will offer a commemorative pint glass.
Post Bulletin file

All craft beer week, $10 in pours comes with a commemorative 2023 American Craft Beer Week 2023 pint glass. Other specials continue through the week including half off growler fill Tuesday, May 16; 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, general trivia; and 7 p.m., Friday, May 19, live music by RavensFire.

Little Thistle Brewing Co.

Little Thistle
Little Thistle Brewing Co. will host three beer release events.
Post Bulletin file

Little Thistle Brewing Co. has three beer releases planned the for Rochester Craft Beer Week. The brewery received a bronze medal for its Schwarzenlager black lager at the Great American Beer Festival in 2021 . Other events at the brewery include:

  • Monday, May 15 — a traditional German kolsch beer release.
  • Tuesday, May 16 — Rochester Pride beer release.
  • Thursday, May 18 — craft beer tasting event.
  • Friday, May 19 — a no-filter hefeweizen beer release.

LTS Brewing Co.

082620.N.RPB.lts-3739.jpg
A new beer release each day of Rochester Craft Beer Week will be featured at LTS.
Post Bulletin file

LTS is marking Rochester Craft Beer Week with a small-batch release beer each day the entire week.

You can pick your winner rock-paper-scissors style to start the week. On Monday, May 15, Cabernet Barrel Aged Rock golden sour beer will be released. On Tuesday, May 16 LTS will release its Cabernet Barrel Aged Paper red sour beer. Then Wednesday, May 17, LTS will complete the theme with its Bourbon Barrel Aged Scissors dark sour beer release.

The rest of the week shapes up with the following:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Thursday, May 18, Blackberry Scissors dark sour beer release.
  • Friday, May 19, Bourbon Barrel aged bock beer release.
  • Saturday, May 20, Cherry DeLarge imperial milk stout beer release.
  • Sunday, May 21, A pastry hazy IPA beer release.

Thesis Beer Project

593244143cd107c96db50d60d99db19d.jpg
Thesis Beer Project will host live music while pouring pints.
Post Bulletin file

Thesis Beer Project has become a live music venue in addition to a craft beer destination. Jeremy Jewell and the Codependents play at the weekly music residency night Wednesday. Pucker up Saturday where Thesis visitors will see a quadruple release of new sours there. Here's the schedule at Thesis:

  • 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 — sour beer release.
  • 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 17 — THC seltzer release.
  • 8 p.m., Friday, May 19 — live music by Carnage the Executioner.
  • Noon, Saturday, May 20 — four sour beers released.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 7-13, 2023
May 11, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mug of Amanda Naim and Brad Neseth.
Business
Catalyst Art Design produces labors of love in every product
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen
Business
'Everything is fresh' at 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen's new location in Rochester
May 10, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Prep
Mayo boys tennis team finally falls, but hope remains
May 10, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes Softball
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 10, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis on May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Girtman steps down at Stewartville.DUP.299.jpg
Prep
Former Stewartville coach Girtman takes over as boys basketball coach at Century
May 10, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck