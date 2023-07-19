6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rochester business owner sentenced to 6 months in prison for tax crimes

Bernard James Benavidez, 62, the sole owner of Master Jewelers in Rochester, was accused of concealing $432,373.42 of the business's sales, resulting in $147,006.96 in unpaid taxes.

Taxes Concept with Word on Folder.
Tax folder.
Contributed / tashatuvango - stock.adobe.com
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 1:51 PM

ST. PAUL — The owner of a Rochester jewelry business has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by one year of supervised release, according to a statement from United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Bernard James Benavidez, 62, the sole owner of Master Jewelers, was accused of concealing $432,373.42 of the business's sales, resulting in $147,006.96 in unpaid taxes.

He was sentenced Tuesday, July 18, in federal court by Judge Wilhelmina Wright following a Feb. 3, 2023, guilty plea to one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.

Find more news important to you

“Financial crimes involving the concealment, diversion and manipulation of business funds can be quite difficult to detect,” Special Agent in Charge Justin Campbell, of the IRS-Criminal Investigation's Chicago Field Office said in a statement. “The sentencing of this individual underscores the fact that IRS-CI special agents are as meticulous as they are dedicated to bringing to justice business owners who attempt to evade their tax obligations.”

Benavidez regularly and intentionally diverted significant portions of Master Jewelers’ gross sales into his personal bank accounts for the purpose of lowering tax liabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also occasionally directed customers to pay him personally for work he completed on behalf of the business.

Benavidez has been a goldsmith designer for over 30 years and has owned Master Jewelers for over 20 years .

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Chris Todd Ranzenberger
Local
Spring Grove caretaker accused of exposing himself to teenage girl
1h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mayo 1.jpg
Local
John Marshall High School finds 1880s grade book featuring Charles H. Mayo during renovation process
2h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Police release name of man found dead in Rochester park
5h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


083021.AG.CornAndSoybeanTourMINN05.jpg
Minnesota
Emerging Minn. farmers encouraged to apply for farmland down payment assistance
3h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Bruce Wiza
Local
Missing man reported out of Winona County
5h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Your Style - Julian Mitchell
Lifestyle
Julian Mitchell speaks with color
8h ago
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Stuffed Peppers
Lifestyle
Stuffed vegetables: Ah, that's the stuffing
9h ago
 · 
By  Holly Ebel