SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Century High School debate duo receives $500,000 investment for tech company

Austin McCoy and Kyle Hooten talked about starting a company together while competing as a debate pair for Century High School. Today, they run Artemis Labs with software engineer Manvir Singh and are in partnership with Y Combinator.

Austin&Kyle1.jpg
Austin McCoy (Left) and Kyle Hooten (Right) at the airport flying out of Minneapolis as they moved to California to run Artemis labs in closer proximity to fellow Y Combinator companies.
Contributed / Kyle Hooten
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
August 12, 2022 11:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A former Century High School debate team got together after years of being separated for college and careers to move to San Francisco, one of the biggest cities for opportunities in the tech industry, and grow their tech company.

Austin McCoy and Kyle Hooten, along with software engineer Manvir Singh, are running Artemis Labs, a Rochester-native tech company that recently won a $500,000 investment from Y Combinator: an accelerator that helps tech startups “take off.”

Also Read
Diversity Council Event
Local
33rd annual Diversity Council celebration bring in live music, food, awards and dancing
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Olmsted County's Diversity Council hosted its annual event to reflect on their work from the past year and bring together the community after years of a global pandemic.
August 12, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
The Landing MN Clinic
Local
Medical care expected to grow with The Landing
The nonprofit is planning for added clinic space with new day center on Third Street Southeast.
August 12, 2022 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

According to McCoy, Artemis began as an augmented reality company and a tool factory owners could use to make training programs for employees, but transitioned its core tech for a broader appeal.

YC partners give the admitted companies a $500,000 investment, access to their network of advisers and a suggested plan for running each phase.

In return, the companies give YC a 7% stake in the company and $350,000 worth of company shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Companies that partnered with Y Combinator include DoorDash, AirBnB, Reddit and Instacart.

Before Hooten and McCoy got back together to work on Artemis, the two were on opposite sides of the county: Hooten in Washington D.C. and McCoy in Pasadena, California.

According to Kim McCoy, Austin’s mother, it was “pure luck” that Austin’s high school debate partner ended up being a future business owner.

“I think what he would tell you is that he is so lucky to have grown up in Rochester,” Kim said. “There's some unique stories there that I don't think if he had grown up in any other place he would have had.”

Manvir.jpg
Software engineer Manvir Singh, who is currently working out of Canada but plans to move to San Francisco soon to help run Artemis Labs with Kyle Hooten and Austin McCoy.
Contributed / Kyle Hooten

During the years in between, McCoy was at school, graduating from the California Institute of Technology this past spring, while Hooten was working as a speechwriter for former Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross after graduating from St. Olaf College.

According to the pair, they used to talk about starting a company together during long bus rides to debate tournaments.

After they were joined by Singh, who has a long history of working with McCoy, Artemis went on to apply for YC, which has an applicant pool of about 19,000 startups worldwide and is considered, in Kim McCoy’s words, the “Harvard of startups.”

“It’s kind of a grueling process that you go through,” Kim said. “If you're very frugal, that'll ($500,000 award) last a while, but the goal is to grow your company and get more funding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hooten, the group put a lot of care into their written application but it still “felt like a long shot.”

“I was thrilled when Austin called and said we were selected for an interview,” Hooten said.

The group interviewed with YC in May where they got to meet some YC group partners, and they heard back the same night that they were accepted.

Y Combinator has an acceptance rate of 1.5% to 2% and with the average age of a Y Combinator founder is 30 years old, McCoy, 22, and Hooten, 23, are on the younger side of accepted business developers.

According to Austin, getting accepted to Y Combinator is the “startup world equivalent of getting to play in the Superbowl,” and the Artemis Lab team is very grateful to have been accepted.

"Seeing Artemis validated by the Y Combinator team, some of the most knowledgeable experts in the country, was and still is deeply gratifying,” Austin said. “We've always believed in ourselves, but it doesn't hurt to have the backing of an organization you've long respected."

Related Topics: ROCHESTERCALIFORNIATECHNOLOGYCENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
Bella Carpentier is a journalism and political science student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN-TC). She is currently the managing editor of the student-run paper at UMN-TC, the Minnesota Daily. While reporting for the Minnesota Daily, she covered student activism and issues affecting the university's student body. Working for the Post Bulletin, Bella hopes to build community connections and advance her reporting skills. Readers can reach Bella at bcarpentier@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Ready to lead logo
Local
Ready to Lead is looking for greater diversity in community leadership
The program is seeking applicants interested in learning more about serving on a variety of local public or private boards and commissions.
August 12, 2022 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
081122 COVID map.JPG
Local
Olmsted County sees COVID rate drop, but not enough to lower transmission status
Counties surrounding Olmsted remain areas of medium COVID transmission status under federal guidelines.
August 12, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: From Amish life to TikTok videos, Rochester man makes unlikely change
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 12, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Longfellow Elementary
Local
Rochester Public Schools prepares to demo former Longfellow Elementary; city eyes future plans for site
The conversation about the new and former Longfellow buildings started before 2019 when voters approved more than $180 million for projects around the district.
August 12, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer