Rochester church is looking to grow this spring

ROCHESTER — A Med City church is looking to more than double its footprint in northwest Rochester.

The Midwest Bible Baptist Church recently filed plans to build a 12,299-square-foot addition to its existing 8,728-square-foot complex, which sits on a hill at 5930 Bandel Road NW.

The church, led by Pastor Caleb Hanson, filed a site development plan and a final plat mapping out the addition, much of which will be used as an auditorium. The plan also included more parking and paved walking areas.

Rochester’s AB Systems is handling architectural planning of the project.

Biz buzz

Midwest Bible Baptist Church’s project is just one of many construction projects in the pipeline for Rochester this spring.

Caribou Coffee is moving ahead with plans to build a new 554-square-foot “drive thru-only” Cabin at 2190 Wheelock Dr. NE. It will also include a "a seasonal outdoor patio." Mankato-based Coffee Holdings, LLC recently filed plans for the project following earlier paperwork started in late 2021.

It will stand near the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive near the Rochester Fire Station 2. That will place it not far from Century High School.

If the project goes as planned, this will be Caribou Coffee’s 13th location in Rochester.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street."